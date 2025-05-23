"Cut me to the core"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her fear of correction and pressure to be perfect

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on the fear and pressure she experienced growing up. She was constantly worried about disappointing her parents and felt a constant need to earn the approval of those around her.

Ad

Even minor mistakes caused her intense guilt and anxiety. As a result, she constantly felt the need to confess everything to relieve that burden.

In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, released in January 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about how fear and the internal pressure she placed on herself impacted her severely. She wrote:

“Fear had always supercharged my conscience. If I did something that I knew my parents wouldn’t approve of, I couldn’t keep it from them. Even minor mistakes. If I was watching TV at my house or a friend’s and something came on the screen that I knew my parents wouldn’t approve, I would feel guilty and ashamed, and I couldn’t let go of the anxiety until I’d admitted what had happened to my parents.”

Ad

Trending

“I feared correction. Being told no or that I was wrong cut me to the core. I wanted people to always be pleased with me. When something came about that could derail that, it ate at me,” the 25-year-old also mentioned.

The American hurdles star then added in her memoir that she had a mistaken view of God's nature. McLaughlin-Levrone further shared how her perspective on God has changed since, which has helped her embrace self-acceptance.

Ad

As for her track and field career, the four-time Olympic gold medalist has kicked off her 2025 season, competing in the Grand Slam Track series, founded by Michael Johnson.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on crowd support at Grand Slam Track Miami

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates after winning 400m long hurdles at Grand Slam Track Miami in Miramar, FL. (Photo by Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Following her impressive 400m hurdles performance at Grand Slam Track Miami, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was questioned on how it felt when she walked out and received a loud cheering from the crowd when her name was announced. She responded to this during the post-event interview, saying (0:39 onwards):

Ad

“Yeah, it's so fun. I think this is what track and field needs, so it's exciting to be a part of it and to be able to have it here in the [United] States. We felt it in Jamaica [Kingston meet] for sure, so now to have it here in Florida is really cool.”

Ad

After winning the long hurdles race groups at both the Miami and Kingston meetings, McLaughlin-Levrone has confirmed that she will switch to the short hurdles group for the upcoming Philadelphia meet of the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More