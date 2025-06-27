"Definitely qualified as uncomfortable"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on racing in unfamiliar event under new coach's instruction

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how her coach, Bobby Kersee, entered her in an unfamiliar event for their first professional meet as an athlete-coach duo. After teaming up in 2020, Kersee registered her for the 60m hurdles at the 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, her first race since the 2019 World Championships and following the long COVID-19 break.
She revealed the reason behind Kersee intentionally choosing the race was to test her technique and observe how she handled discomfort. She added how Kersee was among the coaches who believed the unfamiliar challenge would bring out the kind of competitor she was. However, McLaughlin-Levrone also shared how the experience was unsettling for her.
In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, released in January 2024, she opened up about racing in this unfamiliar event, stating:
“For our first professional meet together, and my first race since the 2019 World Championships fifteen months earlier, Bobby entered me in a 60-meter hurdles in my home state of New Jersey. High school was the last time I ran the 60-meter hurdles. Bobby wanted me to compete in a race where my technique would be tested.”
“Because I hadn’t run this race competitively in over five years, it definitely qualified as uncomfortable. In the 60 meters, there is hardly any time between hurdles,” she also mentioned.
The New Jersey-born athlete then highlighted her approach to the race, which was unlike what she and her coach had planned. As a result of panic during the moment, she took short, rushed steps instead of maintaining her rhythm, which resulted in a last-place finish.
Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone, however, went on to produce the best results of her career under coach Kersee's guidance by not only becoming a dominant athlete in the 400m hurdles but also winning four Olympic gold medals.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares her thoughts ahead of Prefontaine Classic debut
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has shared her excitement ahead of her debut at the Prefontaine Classic, after organizers confirmed her participation in this year’s edition. Scheduled on July 5, the meet will take place at the Hayward Field in Eugene, a familiar venue for McLaughlin-Levrone, and is the only Diamond League meet that happens in the USA annually.
In a statement published on the Prefontaine Classic website, the four-time Olympic champion expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, stating:
"I’m excited to participate in this year’s Prefontaine Classic, which holds a special place in the heart of track and field. I’m looking forward to competing against an incredible field of athletes and can’t wait to see everyone in Eugene."
The American will be in action in the 400m flat at the event. Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone last competed at a Diamond League meeting in 2024 when she featured in two invitational events, the 200m and 400m during the Brussels Diamond League finals. She collected top wins in both races.