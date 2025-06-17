"Didn’t have much self-love probably through most of my career" - When Michael Phelps opened up on struggle of accepting himself

Michael Phelps once opened up about the struggle of loving himself throughout his swimming career. Although Phelps enjoyed a peerless swimming career, he experienced major setbacks in multiple instances, including episodes of anxiety and depression.

Phelps experienced post-Olympics depression multiple times. He went through a challenging period after his appearance at the 2004 Athens Games, where he won eight medals. After the highs of a successful run at the Olympics, came the slump, which left Phelps feeling lost. He again experienced similar depression-filled periods after the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics, and after he was arrested under DUI charges twice.

Phelps continued his advocacy for mental health even after concluding his illustrious career. In 2022, Phelps reflected on his career, stating he fell short of practicing self-love and saw himself only as an athlete rather than a human being. He further acknowledged that he later learned to accept his vulnerable side while being comfortable with it.

“I didn’t have much self-love probably through most of my career. I looked at myself as an athlete and not a human being,” said Phelps. “I’ve gone through some roller coasters and some ups and downs, and maybe learned things a little later in life. But I feel like for me: I’m OK being not OK. I’m OK being who I am.” (via news.fullerton.edu)

Michael Phelps once reflected on the attitude towards mental health during his competitive years

Michael Phelps in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Getty Images for USSF)

Michael Phelps once reflected on his attitude towards mental health during his competitive years. He remembered that advocating for mental health was a rarely discussed topic. Phelps added that talking about mental health would have made him appear weak in front of his rivals.

"I can speak from an athlete perspective of being a male and an athlete. If I was to speak up during my career, I would feel like it would be a sign of weakness…and we’re giving our competitors that edge, and in sports or basically kind of in battle, it’s like you can’t give your competitors that edge,” he said (via healthline.com in 2022)

“I think [the stigma] is dropping a little bit and for me, it’s incredible to see that. It’s incredible to see people talking about their own journey their own way, and sharing their own stories,” Phelps added.

Michael Phelps was constantly supported by his wife, Nicole, throughout his mental health journey.

