“Don't think it's me naturally”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on how her boldness comes from faith

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once shared that the boldness with which she now speaks isn't something that comes naturally to her. She credited Faith for empowering her to be vocal since she doesn’t see herself as someone who is outspoken.

Ad

In a February 2024 interview with BET.com, McLaughlin-Levrone talked about a turning point in her life that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to her, this period of isolation gave her time to reflect deeply on her life.

The 400m hurdles world record holder further shared how the Lord guided her during that time, helping her understand the gospel and embrace her faith. She added that her boldness in speaking about her beliefs comes not from her own personality but from spiritual empowerment, stating:

Ad

Trending

“I think the boldness just comes from the freedom that God has given me and the spirit being able to empower me to do it. I don't think it's me naturally. I'm not naturally a very vocal, talkative, evangelistic person, but I think the Spirit is who works in us to do those kinds of things.”

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone has consistently credited God after every race, not only during moments of victory but also in times of defeat. Following her transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she found freedom through her faith in Christ, she penned her memoir with the help of a ghostwriter.

Released in January 2024, Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith revolves around the journey of the track star. Later that same year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added to her track success by winning two more gold medals at the Paris Olympics, taking her career total to four.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on her experience of running at Grand Slam Track’s Philadelphia

: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Grand Slam Track- Philadelphia (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on her experience of competing in the 2025 Grand Slam Track Philadelphia which took place at the Franklin Field. Having earlier raced in the Kingston and Miami legs of the GST, she expressed her thoughts after running at the meet, stating (0.07 onwards):

Ad

“Awesome to come back home, be able to switch up events, see friends and family. A great atmosphere for the third Slam, so I'm really happy overall…It was great, honestly. It's been a few years since I've been here, so it's nice to just get a refill for it. But yeah, great races from everybody all around.”

Ad

Ad

At the Philadelphia meet, McLaughlin-Levrone competed in a different race group, the short hurdles, instead of her usual long hurdles group, in which she had dominated the first two Grand Slam Track meets, winning both slams.

Although it was her first time racing in the short hurdles group and her first professional 100m race, the 25-year-old displayed remarkable versatility by finishing second overall. She placed fifth in the 100m hurdles and second in the 100m sprint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More