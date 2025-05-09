Big update for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as American drops down to career-first event at Philadelphia

American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is set to make history at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. She will be running her first-ever professional 100m at the event. McLaughlin-Levrone competed at previous Grand Slam Track meets this year, running in Miami, where she won the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat events.

McLaughlin-Levrone is regarded as one of the world's best sprinters. She competed previously at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay and the 400m hurdles. She has had a decorated career since making her breakthrough in 2014, when she set a national record as a high school freshman and earned the title of the world's age-14 best.

In an announcement made by the official Grand Slam Track account on X, they wrote:

"CONFIRMED! If you show up to Grand Slam Track Philadelphia you will see history. Sydney is dropping down to the Women's Short Hurdles group to run the 110mH/100m which will be her first professional 100m🔥,"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will face tough competition as she looks to make her mark in her first-ever 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on competing at the 2028 LA Olympics and what she's grateful for

McLaughlin-Levrone at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Olympic gold medal winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has revealed her future plans and what she is most grateful for during her athletic journey. McLaughlin-Levrone has competed on the international stage on many occasions and will look to represent the USA again at the LA Olympics in 2028.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her future ambitions and how her faith has helped her through her athletic journey.

"I'm just grateful for my faith, and to God for guiding me through all of that and finding my identity in him and not in myself or in my performance," she explained. "I think that's given me so much freedom to just run the race. He's called me to it. And I think that this is testimony of just how much growth has taken place in me, not by my own strength, but by Him."

She also talked about the LA Olympics, stating:

"I mean, I don't know what the future holds. I don't know what's in the cards for me, but bringing the Games back to the United States is going to be special in and of itself. And so, whether it's the 400 hurdles or any other event, it just would be an honour to compete for USA."

McLaughlin-Levrone will look to make history at the Grand Slam Track at the end of this month, which is set to run from May 30th to June 1st.

