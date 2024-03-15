USA Gymnast Dulcy Caylor chose the World Champions Centre as her training venue because America's best, Simone Biles, trains there. While she believes she may not be able to match the gymnastics queen's level, the 16-year-old doesn't want to be any less.

Caylor was part of the recently-concluded Winter Cup 2024 and after a brilliant all-round performance, she secured her place in the US National Team. She finished fifth in the all-around discipline, 7th in uneven bars, and 8th on the balance beam.

The 16-year-old is now ready to enter her first senior international meet at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, scheduled from March 15-17. Speaking in an interview with Olympics.com, Caylor revealed that she was grateful to get the opportunity to represent America on global stages.

"I was just very grateful. I’m very happy I get to compete for Team USA and get that experience as many meets as I can", she said.

Her happiness couldn't be more when she heard she would get to learn from the likes of Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and de Jesus dos Santos at the World Champions Centre. While catching these greats is a humungous task for the 16-year-old, she is ready to give it all she can.

"“I know I will never be on Simone’s level,” says with a slight laugh. “But I don’t want to seem like I am so far behind them. I want to not show that I’m tired when the girls that have done my dream are not. I need to show that I am also up there with them as close as I can.”

Dulcy Caylor: "Simone Biles will help give me pointers, and Jordan Chiles helps like crazy"

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles at the Tokyo Olympics

Dulcy Caylor spoke on how Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles could help her, adding the former would give her pointers while the latter helped her loosen up.

"Simone will help give me pointers, and Jordan helps like crazy. She helps me get a little looser and not as tense", she added.

Caylor said that while the Paris Olympics may not be the occasion for her to get a medal, she would try to do her best.

"I know that this year is probably not going to be the year for me. But I want to go as far as I can and do as much as I can", the teenager .admitted