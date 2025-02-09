“Florence Griffith Joyner never allowed feedback to change her style”- When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on being inspired by late sprinting legend

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up on being deeply inspired by the late sprinter, Florence Griffith Joyner. Popularly known as Flo-Jo, she was known for remarkable performances on the track in the 100m and 200m as she continues to remain the world record holder in the two events.

In an interaction with multiple journalists via FloTrack in June 2021, Richardson was asked what she had learned from Joyner while growing up and whether she saw her as an inspiration.

To this, the American sprinter responded, saying that Joyner was an inspiration to her for being the best in her events, for her grace and style, and for being true to herself, among other qualities (5:34 onwards):

“As I stated many times, FloJo is an inspiration to me due to the fact that she was the best woman to do the events I've ever even competed in…When she entered the game, the grace and the style she brought into the game was different than anything going on in her time.”

“Whether she received negative feedback, positive feedback, she never allowed it to change her style. If anything, she allowed it to express herself even more. And at the end of the day, you always have to put at the end of the sentence that she was the best,” she further mentioned.

In the same interview, she added that these qualities of Florence Griffith Joyner taught her to fully embrace herself. While people may not always understand or love her for who she is, Sha'Carri Richardson firmly believed that she deserves recognition for her talent and hard work.

Now a two-time Olympic medalist, Richardson is also known for her bold fashion choices in addition to being a sprinting sensation.

Sha'Carri Richardson reflected on how she integrates elements of track and fashion into daily life

Sha'Carri Richardson during Paris Olympics opening ceremony. (Photo - Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson shared how she integrated track and fashion elements into her everyday life during an interview with Cosmopolitan.com ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying:

“In my everyday life, I like to mix fashion with athletics because it gives me a certain level of power and confidence. I feel good whenever I’m able to incorporate my style - like if I’m going to practice I love to throw a little designer in there. And I also wear a lot of Nike even when I’m not on the track.”

The 24-year-old further mentioned how she loved combining Nike’s athletics wear with luxury brands which she finds suitable to wear on different occasions, including while being on the track, going for dinner, attending events, or for daily life.

Notably, Richardson turned professional with Nike in 2019, and their contract has been extended till 2028. Since then, she has been one of the biggest faces of the brand, and has featured in many high-profile advertisement campaigns.

