2023 World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson recently featured in a Nike x Jacquemus collection. Her second such appearance, this time she was seen in staggering black-themed braids.

Richardson rose to fame after breaking the 100m collegiate record in the NCAA Division I Championships and later became an international star after winning the 100m gold at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The 23-year-old's exploits attracted attention from the global sports brand, Nike, and she is reported to have signed a deal worth $20m with the company.

Richardson was featured in a Nike video on Instagram wearing a black-themed collection of Jacquemus. She can be seen waving long braids up and down as if slamming battle ropes on the floor. The campaign went viral online as well, with some of the users even calling it a 'masterpiece'.

While the collaboration with Jacquemus will last till 2028, Richardson is rocking the brand's apparel for now.

Richardson has repeatedly featured in Nike campaigns and recently modeled for Jacquemus 'Swoosh Bag' as well. She was spotted in Nike's 'Runaway Anywhere' campaign in September 2023. During the World Championships in Budapest, the 23-year-old was also seen wearing Nike's Swoosh spikes.

"I feel like a bird that just got released" - Sha'Carri Richardson feels free

World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023-Sha'Carri Richardson wins gold

Sha'Carri Richardson uploaded the behind-the-scenes shots of the above campaign on Instagram earlier in February. While she can be seen going through different shots including the braids waving, it's the background voice of the 23-year-old that catches attention.

"My name is Sha'Carri Richardson. I'm from Dallas, Texas," she says, sitting on a makeup chair.

"I feel free, I feel like a bird that just got released out of a cage, and I can just find my full potential and tap into a love for myself that I didn’t even know existed."

Richardson states that there are a lot of things that are expected from a person but it's important to be yourself. She concludes:

"It's important to show the world who you want to be, who you are, and how you want to be seen."

While Richardson will be one of the favorites for the 100m and 200m golds at the Paris Olympics 2024, she will have a 4x100 relay gold on her radar as well.