Grand Slam Track Kingston 2025: Day 1 line up including Gabby Thomas & Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, how to watch in USA

Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone are all set to headline the inaugural event of the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica. The event will kick off on Friday (April 4), with both the American athletes set to be in action on the opening day.

Other notable American athletes in action during the opening day include Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Nikki Hiltz, Grant Fisher and Alexis Holmes. Let's take a look at the complete lineup for Day 1 of the Grand Slam Track and how to catch the action in the USA.

Grand Slam Track Kingston, Jamaica: Day 1 events and lineup

Here are the events scheduled for April 4 at the Grand Slam Track:

Men’s Short Sprints – 100 meters

Men's Long Sprints - 400 meters

Women’s Long Sprints – 200 meters

Men’s Long Hurdles – 400 meters

Women’s Long Hurdles – 400-meter hurdles

Women’s Short Distance – 800 meters

Women’s Long Distance – 3000 meters

Men’s Long Distance – 5000 meters

Each of the events will feature four athletes signed to Grand Slam Track and four Challengers. The athletes competing on the opening day are:

Men’s Short Sprints: Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Oblique Seville, Zharnel Hughes, Courtney Lindsey, Ackeem Blake, Terrence Jones, Joseph Fahnbulleh

Men's Long Sprints: Muzala Samukonga, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Jereem Richards, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Deandre Watkin, Zandrion Barnes

Women’s Long Sprints: Gabby Thomas, Nickisha Pryce, Alexis Holmes, Marileidy Paulino, Salwa Eid Naser, Dina Asher-Smith, Talitha Diggs, Stacey Ann Williams.

Men’s Long Hurdles: Clément Ducos, Alison Dos Santos, Caleb Dean, Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, CJ Allen, Chris Robinson, Assinie Wilson.

Women’s Long Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Rushell Clayton, Jasmine Jones, Shiann Salmon, Cathelijn Peeters, Andrenette Knight, Dalilah Muhammad, Cassandra Tate.

Women’s Short Distance: Jess Hull, Nikki Hiltz, Diribe Welteji, Mary Moraa, Sage Hurta-Klecker, Heather MacLean, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Susan Ejore.

Women’s Long Distance: Nozomi Tanaka, Tsige Gebreselama, Agnes Ngetich, Elise Cranny, Hellen Ekalale, Whittni Morgan, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Ejgayehu Taye.

Men’s Long Distance: Grant Fisher, Ronald Kwemoi, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Cooper Teare, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, Dylan Jacobs, Telahun Haile Bekele.

How to watch Grand Slam Track in the USA?

The opening day of the Grand Slam Track will kick off at 6 p.m. ET inside the Kingston National Stadium. Fans in the USA can catch the action live on Peacock and The CW in the United States. Steve Cram, Carrie Tollefson and Anson Henry will lead the global broadcast with reporting from Radzi Chinyanganya and Taliyah Brooks.

TV channel: The CW

The CW Live stream: Peacock, Fubo

Peacock will livestream all three days of the event with exclusive coverage of Friday's races. Fans can also stream the event on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

Check out this link for a full schedule of the event, prediction, odds and information on how to watch outside the USA.

