Grand Slam Track Kingston Results: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas clinch titles | Day 1

The debut Grand Slam Track meet is now underway in Kingston, and the first day of the competition brought with it some incredible action. As some of the best racers in the world went up against each other, fans were treated to an incredible show.
Starting on Friday, April 4, was the long sprints event group. The women in this event group raced the 200m sprint, with reigning Olympic champion Gabby Thomas storming to the win in a dominant 22.62s. Behind her, Marileidy Paulino, a 400m specialist, pulled off an incredible race to upset 2019 200m World Champion Dina Asher-Smith.
On the other hand, the men's long sprint event group saw the racers compete in the 400m event. The race saw America's Christopher Bailey clock a world lead of 44.34 for the win. Behind him, Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second, while Vernon Norwood settled for third.
Grand Slam Track also saw hurdling sensation Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone open her season with the 400m hurdles race as part of the long hurdles event group. The defending Olympic champion clocked a world lead of 52.76s for the win, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Dalilah Mohammed.
The men's long hurdles event group saw a world-leading time as well, with Alison Dos Santos registering 47.61s for the win. Behind him, Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke finished second, while American youngster Caleb Dean snuck into the top three.
Another exciting event at the Grand Slam Track was the men's 100m. The race was scheduled to be the last competition of the day, and it certainly helped end things on a high. America’s Kenny Bednarek was the one who took the win, while Jamaica’s Oblique Seville came in second, with Britain's Zharnel Hughes rounding out the top three.
Other memorable performances from the opening day of Grand Slam Track include Nikki Hiltz’s run in the 800m, where they clocked a personal best and world-leading time of 1:58.23s for the win.
Grand Slam Track Kingston: Full results from day 1
Here are the full results from the opening day of action at Grand Slam Track Kingston:
Long Sprints Event Group - Women's 200m
- Gabby Thomas (USA)
- Marileidy Paulino (Dominican republic)
- Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain)
- Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain)
- Talitha Diggs (USA)
- Alexis Holmes (USA)
- Stacey Ann Williams (Jamaica)
- Nickisha Pryce (Jamaica)
Short Sprints Event Group - Men's 100
- Kenny Bednarek (USA)
- Oblique Seville (Jamaica)
- Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain)
- Ackeem Blake (Jamaica)
- Courtney Lindsey (USA)
- Terrence Jones
- Fred Kerley (USA)
- Joseph Fanbulleh (Liberia)
Long Hurdles Event Group - Women's 400mH
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)
- Dalilah Mohammed (USA)
- Russell Clayton (Jamaica)
- Andrenette Knight (Jamaica)
- Cathelijn Peeters (Netherlands)
- Shiann Salmon (Jamaica)
- Cassandra Tate (USA)
Long Hurdles Event Group - Men's 400mH
- Alison Dos santos (Brazil)
- Roshawn Clarke (Jamaica)
- Caleb Dean (USA)
- Malik James-King (Jamaica)
- CJ Allen (USA)
- Christian Robinson (USA)
- Assinie Wilson (Jamaica)
- Clement Ducos (France)
Long Sprints Event Group - Men's 400m
- Christopher Bailey (USA)
- Matthew Hudson Smith (Great Britain)
- Vernon Norwood (USA)
- Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (Botswana)
- Muzala Samukonga (Zambia)
- Jereem Richards (Trinidad and Tobago)
- Deandre Watkin (Jamaica)
DQ - Zandrion Barnes (Jamaica)
Short Distance Event Group - Women's 800m
- Nikki Hiltz (USA)
- Diribe Welteji (Ethiopia)
- Jessica Hull (Australian)
- Sage Hurta-klecker (USA)
- Susan Lokayo Ejore (Kenya)
- Natoya Goule-toppin (Jamaica)
- Heather Mclean (USA)
- Mary Moraa (Kenya)
Long Distance Event Group - Women's 3000m
- Ejgayehu Taye (Ethiopia)
- Agnes Jebet Ngetich (Kenya)
- Tsige Gebreselama (Ethiopia)
- Hellen Ekalale Lobun (Kenya)
- Whittni Morgan (USA)
- Elise Cranny (USA)
- Nozomi Tanaka (Japan)
- Emily Infeld (USA)
Long Distance Event Group - Men's 5000m
- Grant Fisher (USA)
- Cooper Teare (USA)
- Dylan Jacobs (USA)
- Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia)
- Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya)
- Thierry Ndikumwenayo (Spain)
- Telahun Haile Bekele (Ethiopia)
- Charles Philibert-thiboutot (Canada)