Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known on decision to opt for long sprints over short sprints at Grand Slam Track

Gabby Thomas recently opened up about choosing the 200m and 400m race groups to compete at the Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track (GST). The league's first meet is slated to be held from April 4-6, 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica.

Thomas signed up for the inaugural season of the GST in November 2024 and is now all set to compete in the 200m and 400m race groups. The athlete reached Kingston and sat for a pre-race interview with Citius Mag, where she was asked about her mindset on choosing both race groups.

She revealed that she made this decision with the help of her coach and stated that since this league is earlier in the year, the 400m would be a fun event to run. The American also said that this would sharpen her skills for the upcoming meets in the 2025 track season. (0:39 onwards)

"I mean it was a hard decision to make, obviously I can do the short sprints or the long sprints and my coach and I we just sat down and we made decisions on which slams we would do, which event groups. Ultimately, this one is earlier in the season, so, 400m a little more fun to run earlier in the season and then as you get later in the season kind of sharpening up and doing the speed world," said Gabby Thomas.

She added:

"But also ultimately, Miramar is a fast track of Miami and I want to get a good Hunter time so we did make a decision like that but at the end of the day it didn't really matter I was going to be a good competition no matter which of that group I ran no matter what slam."

Gabby Thomas recently opened her 2025 season by participating in the 2025 Texas Relays, where she competed in the 4x100m relay race. She and her team recorded 41.74s to set a new meet record.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about competing at the Grand Slam Track

American sprinter, Thomas- Source: Getty

In the same interview with Citius Mag, Gabby Thomas spoke about her feelings about competing at the Grand Slam Track. Opening up about her entire experience, she reflected on the initial meetings she had during the Paris Olympics about the competition. Exuding excitement about the meet and praising its concept, she said: (0:01 onwards)

"I mean I am really excited I first heard about Grand Slam I mean it feels like forever ago now and I remember having the initial meetings you know back in the Paris Olympics and hearing the concept for the first time and I thought it was absolutely incredible. I'm an athlete that loves to race and I love when the best show up so I'm a full believer in this concept and I'm excited for it to actually come to fruition and everyone's here and everyone's excited so I think it'll be good," said Gabby Thomas.

Outside of her on-track heroics, Gabby Thomas recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Spencer McManes.

