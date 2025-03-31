Gabby Thomas shares first thoughts after 2025 season opener at Texas relays 

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts after making her season debut in the 2025 Texas Relays. The American athlete competed in the 4x100m, and her team clocked 41.74s to set a new meet record.

Ad

Not long ago, the 28-year-old athlete got engaged to boyfriend Spencer McManes. After her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics, Thomas made several media appearances and expressed her desire to continue her momentum in the upcoming track season as well.

Moreover, she shed light on creating an impact in the women's sports sphere as well as promoting track as a whole to make it a global event.Thomas recently announced a tentative roster for her 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

She revealed that she would be competing in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track and Alexis Ohanian's Athlos, both of which are new track leagues that aim to create a revolution in the track space. As she made her season debut at the Texas Relay this week, she posted a series of pictures from the event and revealed that she was elated to run both the 4x100 and the 4x400m relays.

Ad

Gabby Thomas revealed that she decided to run the 4x400m relay as she was gearing up for the upcoming inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track in April.

"A little relay action this weekend at #TexasRelays 🙌🏽 Ran a 41.74s 4x100m for a meet record and a solid 4x400m leg in preparation for my 400m race this upcoming weekend," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Gabby Thomas on signing with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Gabby Thomas makes an appearance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about competing in the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in an off-season interview with Flo Track. The American believes that the event will give track the necessary platform to the sport and will play an integral role in promoting it to the masses.

Ad

Furthermore, Thomas revealed that it would be a great opportunity to test and push herself as she will be going head-to-head against some of the fastest athletes in the world.

"I am so excited to be joining Grand Slam Track, and partnering with Michael Johnson to give our sport the platform it deserves. Coming off of the Olympics, I want to continue testing myself and competing at the highest level against the fastest women in the world," she said.

Gabby Thomas hoped to put forward great performances on the track in the four editions of the meet in its inaugural edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback