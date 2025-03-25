Gabby Thomas flaunts engagement ring as she gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes

American track and field athlete Gabby Thomas recently got engaged to long-time boyfriend, Spencer McManes. The two-time Olympian and her boyfriend have been dating for three years since 2022, after they met while residing in Austin.

The couple has also been spending some quality time ever since Thomas' conclusion to the 2024 track season. The 200m Olympic champion also shared glimpses of their recent date nights before the start of her new track year.

Vogue Weddings shared a post on its Instagram handle featuring glimpses from the couple's engagement photoshoot. In the pictures, both Thomas and McManes could be seen donning white outfits as the track athlete flaunted her new ring. The caption of the post stated:

"Congratulations are in order for Gabby Thomas and Spencer McManes, the couple is engaged! 'Normally he’s very bad with surprises—and this was the one surprise I think I’ve ever witnessed him keep,' shares the Olympic sprinter."

A Yale University alumnus, Spencer McManes has worked for several companies such as McChrystal Group, DataGrail, etc, in associate and customer success manager roles. He also founded the beverage brand, Kaviva, in 2023.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her first impression of Spencer McManes

Thomas on the stage giving a speech at The Sportico House in a white blazer (Image via: Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas recently revealed what quality of Spencer McManes impressed her and prompted her to follow him on social media.

In an interview with Vogue, Thomas was impressed by McMane's pizza reviews that he used to share on Instagram. Additionally, she also mentioned that she likes eating pizza, which tempted her to follow him. She said (via Vogue):

"I'm a huge fan of pizza myself—I was like, ‘This looks like really good quality content."

McManes added, saying that he was surprised after she received a follow notification from Thomas following which he immediately messaged her to ask what made her follow him. He said:

"I got the notification that I had a new follower. I was like, ‘That's crazy! Gabby Thomas?’ I immediately DM'd her and asked, “What did I do to earn a follow?”

During the interview, Thomas also said that she had seen signs that McManes was going to present her with a ring when the latter took her to the rooftop of a homestay during their recent time together (in Travis Heights, Austin).

Gabby Thomas recently revealed her track and field schedule for the 2025 season. As per her schedule, the 200m Olympic champion is set to start off her season at the Texas Relays (March 29). She will follow it up by participating in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track events, USA Championships, and Athlos NYC.

