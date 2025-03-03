"Can’t complain"- From date with boyfriend Spencer McManes to horse riding Gabby Thomas shares highlights amid Indoor Track season

Gabby Thomas is currently one of the best American sprinters. Recently, she invited fans into her life as she shared glimpses of her day-to-day activities, which included a date with her boyfriend Spencer McLane, some horse riding fun, and some on-track training.

Thomas first rose to fame during her collegiate days, when she won 22 conference titles over the course of three years. Since then, the 28-year-old has gone on to win multiple world and Olympic medals on the international stage.

Recently, as the 2025 indoor track season unfolded, Gabby Thomas gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her everyday life. She took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, including snaps from a date with her boyfriend, her house riding outing, her track sessions, and even a photoshoot. She captioned the post,

“Can't complain.”

Overall, Thomas has had a busy 2025 so far. While the American is yet to make her season debut, she's made the most of her time away from the track, making appearances at multiple big events, including Time's ‘The Closet's Impact Dinner’, and an Unrivalled basketball game.

In January, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine, and the past two months have also seen her sign with multiple brands, including Cava and Amzefit Global.

Gabby Thomas shares an inspirational message as she gears up for the 2025 season

Thomas at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas led an incredible season in 2024. She began her year competing indoors, winning the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. She moved on to outdoor competitions in March, finishing first at the Texas Relays, the LSU Alumni Gold, the USATF New York City Grand Prix, and the US Olympic Trials.

After this, Thomas moved on to the Paris Olympics, where she led an exemplary campaign. She began her time at the Games with a 200m gold medal and followed it up with wins in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. This made her the only track and field athlete in Paris to win three gold medals.

With the 2025 season underway, Gabby Thomas recently took to Instagram to share a motivational message with fans. Posting a snap of herself working out, she wrote,

“Strong. Focused. Unstoppable.”

Gabby Thomas has yet to reveal her full race schedule for 2025, but the American will likely begin her season in April at the first meet of Grand Slam Track. Overall, the Olympic champion’s primary focus for the year will be the World Championships, which are set to take place in September.

