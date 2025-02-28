Gabby Thomas turns up the glamour in pre-workout mirror selfie ahead of 2025 season debut

Gabby Thomas shared a mirror selfie after track training and before she finished with the weights session. Thomas is gearing up for the Grand Slam Track, set to debut in April 2025.

Thomas won three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m relay events in 2024 Paris, followed by clinching silver in 200m at the Athlos NYC. Besides succeeding on the track, the 27-year-old appeared in fashion and award shows and endorsed several brands. She even graced the 2025 Swimsuit edition of the iconic publication, Sports Illustrated.

Two months into 2025, Thomas has been sharing her training regime on her social media handles. Recently, she shared a mirror selfie in a pink-and-purple sportswear after completing her sprinting sessions.

"Sprint day (done). Time for weights," she captioned it.

Gabby Thomas shares mirror selfie ahead of 2025 track debut; Instagram - @gabbythomas

In a post from February 26, 2025, she shared a spate of pictures of herself in blue gym wear, sweating it out with barbell lifts. Her caption read:

"Strong. Focused. Unstoppable."

The Grand Slam Track's official Instagram posted a video of a questionnaire session with Gabby Thomas on February 18. In her responses, she chose to win a race by two lengths over a photo finish and training in silence over music.

Here's the video:

Thomas joined the Amazfit Global family as an ambassador in February 2025. She opened up about holding a 'competitive drive' in her heart that allowed her to compete at the top level.

Gabby Thomas on valuing balance by competing on the track and volunteering in healthcare

Gabby Thomas with the US flag at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas graduated in global health and neurobiology from Harvard University, followed by attaining a master of public health degree in epidemiology from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Besides competing on the track, the three-time Olympic gold medalist balances a career as a volunteer at a healthcare clinic in Austin.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she talked about living a life with 'joy and purpose' and valuing the careers she simultaneously manages.

"I really think that life should be fueled by joy and purpose, and that’s what’s sustainable for me. It would be so difficult for me to only bring straight intensity every day of my life to track and that be all I thought about. That would overwhelm me. Same thing with my work at the health clinic and in public health. It’s just so nice to go do that part of my life and volunteer, and then be able to look forward to what I’m doing on the track. That’s how I’m able to do it so well at the highest level."

Thomas was part of the silver-winning 4x100m relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She also won the 200m bronze in that edition of the Olympics.

