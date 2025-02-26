Gabby Thomas sends strong three-word message as she shares glimpse of training amid track season preparation

Gabby Thomas recently gave a glimpse of her training session along as she gears up for the track season. Following her victorious run at the Paris Games, Thomas has been quite busy with multiple media and high-profile event appearances. However, the sprinter hasn't slowed down in her training regime.

Thomas won more medals than any track and field athlete from the United States at the French capital, winning three golds. After this, she ended her season by competing in the inaugural edition of Athlos.

Thomas recently shared a few pictures of herself training in the gym. Donning a blue gym outfit, she is seen putting in the work while performing a few exercises, including lunges.

Sharing the pictures, she drafted a fierce message, showcasing her strength and resilience.

"Strong. Focused. Unstoppable. 💪🏽💁🏽‍♀️," Thomas wrote.

At the 2024 Paris Games, Thomas earned her second invidual Olympic medal in the 200m, winning the event after defeating Julien Alfred in the final while clocking 21.83.

Gabby Thomas reveals her future goals after enjoying a successful run at Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas of the United States during Athlos NYC at Icahn Stadium in New York City. (Image Source: Getty)

Even after earning a remarkable and career-defining success at the Paris Olympics, Gabby Thomas feels she is not yet quite done with her athletics journey and has more to accomplish. Following her appearance at the French capital, she expressed her excitment for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"I genuinely feel like I'm not done yet,” says Thomas. “I’m still on my journey. I'm still in that process. I have so many more to come.”

Thomas added:

“The gold medals, while they do add pressure, have given me a lot of confidence, have truly showed me what I'm capable of. So I'm definitely looking forward to the next couple of years. The fact that LA 2028 is in America, in my home country, I just don't think it could be wrapped more beautifully for me.” (via Time)

Apart from the individual gold medal in the 200m at the Paris Olympics, Thomas also bagged golds as being part of the 4x100m and 4x400m events. She now has a total of four Olympic medals, having previously clinched a 200m bronze at Tokyo 2020.

