"Don’t talk to me" - Gabby Thomas picks on a hilarious trend to address her long-distance training session

Gabby Thomas performed a hilarious on-track skit, reacting to the teammate who only did short sprints but appreciated the Olympian for running all distances from 150m to 400m. Thomas came fresh off etching her name in the Time's The Closure list and attending Impact dinner.

Gabby Thomas made waves at the 2024 Summer Games, winning the most track and field gold medals than any US athlete. She won the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay feats and followed her Olympic success up with her performance at the Athlos NYC, where she won the 200m silver behind Brittany Brown.

Basking in the glory of her successes, Thomas graced several talk shows and events and even presented the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2024. Two months into 2025, the Olympian is gearing up for the upcoming track season. Amid training, she often takes on various topics, hilariously performing on popular trends.

Recently, she picked relevant audio and acted as if she was furious at her teammates who trained for short sprints but judged her distance runs.

"When your teammate who only does short sprints says good job after watching you run a 150, 200, 250, 300, 350 and 400 at practise."

She hilariously captioned the post:

"Don’t talk to me"

Thomas recently took to Instagram to show her new braided hairstyle in a studio setting. Although she didn't reveal what she was shooting for, the three-time Olympic gold medalist shouted out to her stylists for her efforts.

In the following story, she shared a heartfelt moment with them, captioning:

""These two always have me cracking up"

Gabby Thomas once revealed her least favorite form of running

Thomas competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas has been one of the most formidable names in the US track and field realm. Her dominance on the track helped her secure top podiums in several events. However, despite being one of the tops, she once revealed the routine she disliked the most while training.

The 28-year-old once shared a video of her exhausting treadmill session in the gym and captioned it:

"“Least favorite type of running is….treadmill running"

In 2024, after her Paris Olympic feat, Thomas revealed that the 'mile' is something her coach and former athlete, Tonja Buford-Bailey encourages her to do to keep the gut in check. In a conversation with Today Show, she said:

"The furthest I will run is one mile. We do a mile in the fall. It's a gut check. So we do it to tap into your mental side—can you finish a mile? And I know it's funny because for you guys, you're like, 'Oh, a mile.' No, it's really difficult for us."

Gabby Thomas competed at the London Diamond League in 2024, winning the 200m dash. In 2025, she will take the track alongside her Olympic teammates at the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track.

