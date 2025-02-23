Gabby Thomas shows off new hairstyle amid as she prepares for the upcoming track season

Gabby Thomas recently showed off her new hairstyle in her latest update while preparing for the 2025 track season. The athlete recently went to the Time's Impact dinner after making it to the 25-member list of The Closers.

Ad

Thomas has not yet begun her 2025 season. It is expected that she will commence the season by competing in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League, which will start in April. She is currently in the off-season and frequently shares updates about her ongoing shenanigans.

Most recently, she shared a glimpse of her new hairstyle while she was in a studio, seemingly shooting for something unrevealed. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a video of her showing off her slicked-back hairstyle, tied into fashionable braids.

Ad

Trending

Thomas’ Instagram story

Along with this, she shared another video on her story, where she and her hair and makeup stylists were seen having fun together while her hair was being done. She wrote in the caption:

Ad

"These two always have me cracking up😂"

Thomas’ Instagram story

Following this, she shared another story, again flaunting her hairstyle and makeup. She wrote in the story's caption:

Ad

"The slick back and a fresh face."

Gabby Thomas’ Instagram story

The athlete usually shares glimpses of her training as well, and recently she gave a sneak peek into her gym training and revealed that treadmill running was her least favorite type of running. The story's caption read:

Ad

"Least favorite type of running is... treadmill running."

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about being an honorary starter in the Austin Marathon

While Gabby Thomas is preparing for the 2025 season, she was given the honor of serving as an honorary starter at the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon. This was her second time at a marathon, as last year she was the Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon 2024. She spoke to FloTrack about being a significant part of the Austin Marathon.

Ad

She said that she was honored to be a part of this and for sharing motivation with the runners to run on a chilly morning.

"Today I had the honor of starting the marathon and sending off the runners with some motivational thoughts. And I mean, this has been incredible. I'm having so much fun, and it's definitely a little chilly this morning, but I mean, watching these runners do their thing is so much fun," said Gabby Thomas.

Ad

She further spoke about her experience of being at a marathon for the second time;

"Yes. I'm a pro now. And it really is so much fun. The running community is so special. In New York city it was awesome, it felt like a party. Here, Austin's obviously full of incredible runners. The energy and the vibes and the community feels just so great. So, it was such an honor to kick it off," Thomas added.

Ad

Gabby Thomas had a successful 2024 season as she won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback