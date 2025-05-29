“Had my priorities confused”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on how faith shaped her track journey

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about how her faith played a crucial role in shaping her track career. She shared that she had made track the center of her life, which became a problem as it was where she sought validation and identity.

She explained that when she shifted the foundation of her identity from medals and records, which are temporary to something steady, her relationship with Christ, that’s when things began to change. As a result, McLaughlin-Levrone found a lasting source of purpose in her life.

During her appearance at the Ventura County FCA’s Fields of Faith in Moorpark, California, she reflected on how her spiritual perspective helped shape her journey in an interview released in October 2024, adding:

“I had my priorities confused. For so long, track was my center…You're not going to win every race, you're not going to always be the best at whatever you do, so to place your identity in something that is always changing is going to put your value in flux.”

“As Paul talks about in 1 Corinthians, whether you eat or drink, do all to the glory of God. I want my identity not to be rooted in gold medals or records, which will be broken eventually, but secure in Christ,” she added.

She further shared during the interview that faith became a central part of her life when she hit rock bottom around the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then that she surrendered to God. What played an important role in her transformation was her involvement with women at her local church and meeting now-husband Andre Levrone as their relationship was built on a foundation of faith.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone married in May 2022 in a vineyard wedding in Madison, Virginia, following his proposal in August 2021.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares how husband Andre keeps her grounded amid pressures of her track career

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on how her experience in track has changed since meeting her husband Andre. During their appearance at The Master’s University in February 2025, McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on how it felt to have Andre, a faith-centered presence in life, during the high pressure moments of her athletic career. She reacted to this, saying (9:18 onwards):

“I mean, I think it's made the difference. Me running track even before meeting Christ and before meeting Andre is very different than me running track and doing it now.”

“I'm grateful to God, honestly, that he brought someone along who's been in professional athletics, who understands my life, who understands some of the pressures and anxieties and moments that I go through that just a lot of people wouldn't understand,” she added.

In addition, she saw their partnership as a perfect match as she always wanted someone who would walk with her despite all the challenges in her life and she defines Andre as that person.

