"Hated talking about it" - When Simone Biles opened up about her frustration on repetitive talk between opting for homeschool and public school

Simone Biles is renowned for her illustrious and unprecedented career, having accumulated numerous Olympic and World Championship medals. Her remarkable success can be attributed to her unwavering commitment and countless sacrifices.

Ad

The legendary gymnast once opened up on the dilemma she faced between joining a public school and homeschooling and the repetitive discussion revolving around it. She attended the Benfer Elementary School in Harris County till 2012 after moving to Texas from foster care.

As her training intensified and a major setback at the 2011 National Championships, where she missed a spot on the national team, Biles had to make a tough decision between joining the public school with her friends and opting for homeschooling while dedicating her whole focus to gymnastics.

Ad

Trending

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles reflected on the confusion, stating she was frustrated after being torn between wanting her parents to make a decision and making a choice for herself.

"We had the same conversation over and over: high school or home school? My mother would ask, 'Which way are you leaning, Simone?' I’d just shrug, roll my eyes, and stare down at my plate. I hated talking about it all the time, but I was just as mad when everyone avoided bringing it up," she wrote.

Ad

Biles added:

"My parents had made it clear they’d be fine with whatever I decided. One part of me wished they’d just tell me what they thought was best for me, but my mom and dad have never been that way."

Simone Biles revealed what pushed her to opt for homeschooling

Simone Biles of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles opted for homeschooling after her father's significant advice. Her father Ronald Biles made her realize that God had blessed her with exceptional talent for sport, which she should not go to waste. She reflected on her father's advice in her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance:

Ad

"What finally pushed me to make up my mind was something my dad had told me years before. He’d said, 'Simone, never squander what God has given you.' When I thought about that, I realized God had given me the ability to do gymnastics in a powerful way. He’d also gifted me with a love for the sport and a passion for competing. I didn’t want to waste that. Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable."

Simone Biles' parents, Ronald and Nellie also established the World Champions Center in Texas for the gymnasts' elite-level training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback