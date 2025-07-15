"He asked questions other people didn't ask"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on first-date experience with husband Andre

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about her first date with husband Andre Levrone. The Olympic gold medalist reflected on how Andre came into her life at the perfect time.

The couple met during the COVID period in 2020 and got married in 2022 after dating for two years. During that time, McLaughlin-Levrone was struggling and seeking the Lord's help. Her friendship with Andre began through Bible study, and their relationship was rooted in faith from the very beginning.

McLaughlin-Levrone has mentioned that before sports or dating, their bond was built on faith and that has remained the foundation of their relationship. In an interview with Unfiltered Waters Podcast in February 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared their first date experience and how Andre’s intentions were clear from the very beginning:

“He was very intentional to the point where he was very honest with me on our first date about what he wanted, what he wasn't looking for. I just was like whoa like this is a lot like I was so intrigued by it too because he like you said like he wanted to know more. He wanted to dive deeper, he asked questions other people didn't ask and wanted to know who Sydney was," she said. (20:29 onwards)

The Olympic gold medalist called Andre her greatest encourager. In challenging moments, whether on the track or while preparing for races, the pair turns to faith and worships together.

“I am so grateful for that support system because in moments on the track or when I'm preparing for these moments, that's where we go, to the Word, to prayer, to praise and worship. And he is number one, the biggest encourager in the world, she said. (19:00)

The couple got engaged after McLaughlin-Levrone won her first Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and got married the following year at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared a heartfelt note on their third wedding anniversary

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre tied the knot in 2022, and shortly after, the couple attended Paris Fashion Week. The former NFL wide receiver has been a constant support for his wife and has often been spotted in the stands cheering her on during races.

In May this year, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. McLaughlin-Levrone shared glimpses from their anniversary photoshoot and captioned the post:

“Oh how fast 3 years of marriage have already flown by… 🫶🏽💍🤍 Cherishing all of the moments with you. Happy Anniversary my love! 🥹”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a dominant force in track and field with four Olympic gold medals and three World Championship titles to her name. Meanwhile, her husband, Andre, has played for three NFL teams during his professional career before retiring from football in 2020.

