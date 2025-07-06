"So much wisdom that he brings to everything" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on her husband Andre's integral role in her career

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her husband Andre Levrone's role in her career. She and Andre met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2020, making their relationship public in December of the same year.

Andre popped the question to the American sprinter following her victorious run at the Tokyo Games during a celebration in Arizona. A year after their engagement, the former NFL player and the multiple-time Olympic gold medalist tied the knot in May 2022 in a vineyard ceremony. Andre's love and support for his athlete-wife have been evident as the former Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers wide receiver was seen supporting his wife from the stands at almost every race.

In a recent interview with Tidal League, hosted by Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, when asked about her husband's role in her illustrious career, McLaughlin-Levrone had an elaborate answer. Highlighting that her husband is older than her, McLaughlin-Levrone stated that he brings wisdom and maturity.

"His character complements me so well, and it's truly made the difference in I think my career, just in terms of how I handle so many situations. There's just so much wisdom that he brings to everything and a maturity that I think, him being a few years older than me, and you know being able to pour in has helped me grow as a person, and so it's truly made the difference."

"Always want to go faster and I know I'm capable of it" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expresses dissatisfaction at her Prefontaine Classic 2025 performance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States during the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competed at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 5. She dominated the 400m event with her season-best performance of 49.43 seconds. However, following the race, the sprinter stated that she could have run a better race.

McLaughlin-Levrone said:

"Disappointment. I just know that I'm more fit than that. So, it's just about executing and putting our race together. And like I said yesterday, the 400m is something that I'm working on. So, every time I just feel like I'm learning a bit more. But yeah, definitely always want to go faster and I know I'm capable of it," she said.

McLaughlin-Levrone defeated her teammates Aaliyah Butler and Isabella Whittaker, who posted 49.86 and 50.81 seconds, respectively.

