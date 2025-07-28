"How can you make her better?"- When Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi opened up about the pressure of coaching the star gymnast 

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi once opened up about the pressure of training the Olympic gold medalist. The French gymnast-turned-coach expressed that it was difficult to take on the challenge, as there were a lot of expectations concerned with Biles' performances, as she was already a highly accomplished gymnast by then.

Ad

Biles began training under the guidance of coach Aimee Boorman at the age of eight. Since then the American athlete showed massive improvements and emerged as a great prospect to dominate the gymnastics circuit. The American athlete credited Boorman for having a major impact on her life as well as her career in her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.'

However, Biles ended her professional relationship with Boorman after the conclusion of the Rio Olympics as Boorman moved to Florida to pursue a new coaching opportunity. On the other hand, there were rumors of Simone Biles taking a break from gymnastics and eventually bidding goodbye to the sport. The star American gymnast put an end to the rumors and continued her journey as a gymnast and hired Cecile Landi as her coach, and they began training at the World Champions Center in October 2017.

Ad

Trending

Cecile Landi opened up about taking the responsibility of coaching Biles in an interview with Olympics.com and shared that it came with a lot of pressure. Since Biles already had four Olympic gold medals under her belt, people were wondering how she could help the gymnast to improve further. Landi expressed that she was impressed by the American gymnast's ability to push her limits and get even better.

"When we started coaching Simone, I would say that we had a different kind of pressure because everyone was waiting for us, maybe, to mess up. ‘How can you get her better? How can you make her better?’ I don’t know, but she can do more. And she did," she said.

Ad

Moreover, Landi spoke about her experience of coaching Simone Biles and said:

“It has definitely been a big change, and Simone has opened my eyes on a lot of things.”

Simone Biles reacts as coach Cecile Landi takes up a new role

Simone Biles during the floor routine in gymnastics: Source - Getty

Simone Biles extended heartfelt wishes as Cecile Landi took up a new role after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics. The quadrennial games in the French capital were termed as Biles' comeback by many fans, and the star gymnast was able to conclude her campaign with four medals under Landi's guidance.

Ad

After the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, Landi announced her decision to join the Georgia Gymdogs as the co-head coach for the upcoming NCAA season. Biles congratulated Landi with a heartfelt message on Instagram and wrote:

"Congratulations, Cecile. I can't think of a more deserving person. Can't wait to see what the future holds for UGA Gymnastics!Y'all are in GREAT hands!"

Landi reportedly has a five-year contract with the Gymdogs and hopes to take the program to greater heights in the NCAA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More