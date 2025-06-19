Simone Biles surprises former coach Cecile Landi with special luxury gift

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, received a special surprise from her pupil. The current co-coach of the Georgia Gymdogs received a luxury gift from the Olympic champion gymnast.

Landi shared a glimpse of her luxury bottle of tequila from Casa Del Sol that Biles sent. She also thanked the 27-year-old for the sweet gesture via her Instagram account.

Screengrab of Simone Biles' gift for Cecile Landi [Image Source : Cecile Landi's Instagram]

For the unversed, Cecile Landi is a former French gymnast who moved to the USA for better opportunities. She had joined the World Champions Centre in 2017, which was owned by Simone Biles' adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles. Landi coached Biles, as well as Jordan Chiles, till 2024 when she left the World Champions Centre for the University of Georgia, but not before leading Biles to unprecedented glory at the Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and a silver medal.

Simone Biles is currently enjoying her time off after the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old gymnast will be resuming action at the FIG World Gymnastics Championships. The current edition of the World Championships will be held in Jakarta in October 2025.

When Simone Biles opened up about her health after Paris Olympics

Simone Biles talks about her health status after the Paris Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles once talked about the heavy toll her body had taken during the Paris Olympics. In a conversation with the portal eonline.com, the 27-year-old gymnast had mentioned,

“I went back to the village, took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days. The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends. I had aches and pains for three days."

Biles also mentioned that due to her health, she was not sure about her availability for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. In her words,

“A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. If I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure. I’m really trying to enjoy life, spend time with my husband [and] go support him at his games, and live my life as a woman."

Simone Biles had previously moved into her new home in Chicago with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The Olympic champion gymnast had previously made appearances at the MET Gala and the Kentucky Derby, respectively.

