Simone Biles shares sneak peek of marble-lined interior with favorite part of new Chicago home

Simone Biles recently shared a few glimpses of her favorite parts of her new Chicago home, which she moved into recently. Biles moved to the new property with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

The American gymnast and her husband have been building a dream waterfront Texas home since September 2023. The couple's move to the Chicago house is temporary till the NFL player completes his two-year NFL contract with the Bears, which he signed in 2024. Biles shared a few glimpses of her temporary abode, featuring her powder room.

The space is covered with a black and white setup covered with marble. The flooring is covered with pitch-black marble. The room consists of a giant mirror with golden-colored fittings. Being in awe of the aesthetics of the room, Biles wrote:

"You can't tell me this isn't the perfect powder room," and added a series of heart-eye emojis.

While sharing a glimpse of her powder room, Biles raised the anticipation for her favorite part of the house, writing:

"But click to see my favorite part."

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles/IG).

Sharing a glimpse of the black toilet, Biles wrote:

"I'M OBSESSSSSSSSSEDDDDD"

"The black toilet is everything," she added.

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story (@simonebiles/IG).

Jonathan Owens will be seen beginning his training camp with the Chicago Bears for the second year at the end of July.

Simone Biles updates on her physical health following the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, Simone Biles opened up on the heavy toll her body took. She further stated her uncertainty about competing again and expressed her wish to enjoy her life and support her husband.

“I went back to the village, took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days," Biles said (via eonline.com). “The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends. I had aches and pains for three days."

“A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. If I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure. I’m really trying to enjoy life, spend time with my husband [and] go support him at his games, and live my life as a woman," she added.

Simone Biles was recently seen making stunning appearances at the MET Gala and the Kentucky Derby.

