How to watch today's NWSL game between Angel City FC and Portland Thorns: Live Stream, TV Channels, and start time

Angel City FC will play an away game for the first time this season when they take on the Portland Thorns on March 21st at Providence Park. The two sides last met in the final match of the 2024 NWSL regular season, in which Thorns won 3-0.

Angel City FC kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw against San Diego Wave FC on March 17. The Los Angeles side conceded an early fifth-minute goal from Wave's Gia Corley before Alyssa Thompson leveled the scores in the 54th minute.

Meanwhile, the Thorns were blown away 3-1 in their season opener against the Kansas City Current on March 15. KC's Temwa Chawing opened the scoring in the fourth minute, while Michelle Cooper and Debora Cristiane netted two more within halftime.

Olivia Moultrie tried to bring momentum into the game with a goal in the 49th minute, but that was all Portland could muster in the second half. They, however, hold an edge over Angel City FC in the head-to-head record, having gone 2-1-3 (W-L-D) in their encounters so far.

With both teams having only played one game so far, Angel City is currently seventh in the standings, while Portland sits second last in 13th place.

Angel City FC vs Portland Thorns: Start time

Claire Emslie (#10 of Angel City FC) and Jessie Fleming (#21 of Portland Thorns FC) battle for the ball during the first half at BMO Stadium on September 23, 2024 - Source: Getty

The March 21st NWSL game between Angel City FC and Portland Thorns will be played at Providence Park in Portland, United States, and will kick off at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET.

Angel City FC vs Portland Thorns: How to watch

The NWSL game between the Angel City FC and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

However, the match is not available for live TV broadcast in the U.S.

Angel City FC Schedule 2025

Here is Angel City FC's schedule for the next five NWSL games:

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns, March 21 at 10:00 p.m ET

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC, March 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash, April 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Angel City FC vs. Gotham FC, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Angel City FC vs. Orland Pride, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Portland Thorns Schedule 2025

Here's the Portland Thorns' schedule for the next five NWSL games:

Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC, March 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage, March 29 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Portland Thorns vs. Utah Royals, April 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign FC, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC, April 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET

