WATCH: Angel City FC's Alyssa Thompson shows off dance moves with teammates Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy

US soccer player Alyssa Thompson was recently spotted having fun with her senior teammates, Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy. This comes ahead of Thompson's team, Angel City FC's clash against the San Diego Wave on Monday (March 17).

Angel City FC had a disappointing performance last season, finishing in 12th place with only 24 points amassed from 26 games. Owing to this performance, Thompson's side also failed to advance to the playoffs of the tournament.

Ahead of the side's season opener, 20-year-old Thompson was seen vibing with a few of her teammates in a cheerful mood. In a recently surfaced video, Thompson can be seen dancing and making TikTok videos with seniors Zelem and Kennedy.

Here is the video:

Both Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy are experienced campaigners with stints in England before joining Angel City FC. While the former was a midfielder who played for Manchester United, the latter had spells as a centre-back for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. On the other hand, their young teammate and forward, Alyssa Thompson, made her senior professional debut with Angel City FC in 2023 and has continued with the club.

Across her two seasons at the club, Thompson has played 46 games and has scored nine goals and assisted nine more, making it 18 goal contributions in her time with the club so far. Besides her football endeavors, Thompson is also active on TikTok and has over 180K followers.

Alyssa Thompson opens up on her and her younger sister Gisele's journey

Thompson (right) with her sister Gisele during USA vs Japan match during the SheBelieves Cup (Image via: Getty Images)

Alyssa Thompson recently reflected on her and her sister's soccer journey. Although the siblings play together at Angel City FC, Alyssa is a forward, while her younger sister Gisele plies her trade as a right-back.

In an interview, Thompson shared that she is inspired by her and her sister Gisele's journey in the soccer world, and it embodies faith among the masses that they can also make a career in the sport. Additionally, she also mentioned that the evolution and changes in the sport won't matter to a player if the passion is there to back them up. She said (via US Soccer.com):

"Being able to look at players like Gisele and self, and see our heritage… [it makes you believe anyone] can play and go for in the game, have goals and make a name for themselves. The game will continue to evolve and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you play if you’re passionate about it."

During the conversation, Alyssa Thompson said that she and her sister, Gisele, have a dream to participate together at the next quadrennial games set to be hosted in Los Angeles in 2028.

