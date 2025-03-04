Sports teams owned by Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia ft. Toronto Tempo & Angel City FC

Having dominated the sport of tennis, Serena Williams currently owns multiple teams across other sports. She has used her net worth and her influential name to be associated with bigger sports brands, which has resulted in successful business collaborations.

In most of these ownership stakes, Williams partners with her family members, including her husband Alexis Ohanian, her sister Venus Williams, and even her daughter Olympia.

This acquisition makes Williams the owner of four sports franchises across different sports. Let's look at the other three sports teams she owns.

#4 Los Angeles Golf Club (TGL)

Serena Williams owns the Los Angeles Golf Club along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, her sister Venus Williams, and her daughter Olympia. The TGL is an innovation in the sport of golf that sees the professional form of the sport combined with simulated indoor golf.

The venture is very new, as the planning began in 2022, with the first TGL season being launched in January this year.

Williams's team, LAGC, has been performing brilliantly in the inaugural season as they have won three out of the four matches they have played and sit atop the rankings in the six-team event.

#3 Angel City FC (NWSL)

Another team owned by Serena Williams and her daughter is the Angel City Football Club, which is part of the National Women's Soccer League. William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, is one of the four primary board members of the team.

The team was founded in 2020 and played its first friendly match in 2022. The team made its debut in the 2022 NWSL season having made a playoff run in 2023, where they lost in the quarterfinals.

The last season did not yield good results for the club, as they could only win eight of the 26 matches they played in the regular season, after which the team's ownership was taken over by Disney, making it the highest-valued women's sports team in the world at $250 million.

#2 Toronto Tempo (WNBA)

The WNBA has grown exponentially in the last few years, making a deep impact on women's sports in the USA. The 2025 edition will see 13 teams battling it out in the league, with the Golden State Valkyries being the newest member.

Serena Williams recently made the news, having successfully acquired an ownership claim for the WNBA Team Toronto Tempo. This team is slated to debut on the WNBA roster in the 2026 season, along with a Portland-based team, as the WNBA will transition from a 13-team to a 15-team competition in the coming seasons.

Williams will be joining Larry Tanenbaum and Teresa Resch in a joint ownership role.

#1 Miami Dolphins (NFL)

One of the earliest sports teams owned by Serena Williams was the NFL team Miami Dolphins in 2009. Along with her sister, Venus Williams, she became one of the multiple celebrity investors in the franchise.

Dolphins are a coveted team in NFL history, having won the Super Bowl twice back in 1972 and 1973. They have dominated the American Football Conference, winning the title five times.

The last season was disappointing for the franchise as they could not qualify for the Conference Championships from their division.

