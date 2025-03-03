Serena Williams reacts in 2-words after securing ownership role in WNBA’s Toronto Tempo

Along with being one of the greatest female athletes in sports history, Serena Williams has also excelled in the world of business. On Monday, the tennis icon announced that she will be joining the growing landscape of the WNBA.

Ad

In a boom period that has resulted in sizable growth of popularity, the WNBA has made the decision to expand. In 2025, the Golden State Valkyries will have their inaugural season. Then, in 2026, the Toronto Tempo will be one of two new teams debuting.

As the franchise slowly starts to come together, the Tempo revealed a high-profile figure of their ownership group. Williams will be among the owners of the WNBA's first team outside of the United States.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Williams ended up commenting on this post, giving her initial reaction to the news. She is beyond excited to help build out one of the WNBA's newest franchises.

"So exciting!" Williams wrote.

Serena Williams comment

This move is Williams latest of multiple investments into numerous sports franchises. Alongside her sister Venus Williams, the two became the first pair of African American women to own a stake in the NFL when they bought part of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. Other teams Serena has some form of ownership with are Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club.

Ad

Serena Williams opens up on decision to become owner of the Toronto Tempo

As one of the most famous athletes in the world today, Serena Williams could have secured ownership of a WNBA franchise whenever she wanted. That said, being a part of the Toronto Tempo has sentimental value to her.

In the team's social media post announcing her ownership, Williams answered a few questions about the investment. Among the things she was asked was why she chose the Tempo specifically. Williams opened up on her love for Canada and the special moments she had there in her tennis career as major factors.

Ad

"Canada has always been a special place for me," Williams said. "I played my first professional tennis game in Quebec City. And I love Toronto - the culture, the food, the people. I won my first Rogers Cup here when I was 19."

Serena Williams will be a minority owner of the Tempo, with Larry Tanenbaum owning the controlling share. He is also the owner of the Toronto Raptors, along with the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL.

Having someone like Williams be part of the ownership group certainly brings more starpower to the new franchise. She'll also bring new eyes to the Tempo as they slowly begin preparing for their debut in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas