What team does Serena Williams' daughter own? Everything to know about the two clubs across multiple sports

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughters Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian are both co-owners of two sports teams.

The couple welcomed their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, 2017, after which they tied the knot in November of the same year. Williams and Ohanian recently had their second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian in August this year.

The two sisters have been included in their parent’s business ventures Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) and Angel City FC. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River co-own both sports teams.

LAGC is one of the six founding TGL golf teams formed by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams. Ohanian aims to make LAGC represent the city of Los Angeles by paving the way for new-generation players to join the club. The club looks forward to uniting the game with state-of-the-art technology (h/t BusinessWire).

Alexis Ohanian was majorly influenced by his daughter Olympia to invest in the soccer team - Angel City FC. Ohanian has invested $100 million in the start-up club, ACFC. The club joined the National Women’s Soccer League in 2022.

Olympia was made the owner of Angel City FC when she was just two years old and now her sister Adira River is making headlines for owning two teams at just the budding age of 2 months.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian never shy away from sharing adorable insights on what goes around in their home.

From sharing candid moments to revealing major updates on their family, their daughters Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Adira River Ohanian are always under the spotlight on the couple’s social media.

Know more about Angel City FC - co-owned by Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their two young daughters Olympia and Adira co-own the National Women’s Soccer League team Angel City FC.

The club is backed by a glamorous list of celebrity investors, including Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Chastain, and Uzo Aduba. Julie Urhman is the President and Co-Founder of the club. She and actress Natalie Portman joined forces to co-found the club.

Ohanian also said that the idea of creating opportunities for his four-year-old daughter played a role in his investment in the club (h/t LATimes). They finished eighth in their debut NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) season (2022) with an impressive average attendance of over 19,000 fans per game.

