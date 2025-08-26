How is Zurich Diamond League finals different from other events? Qualification criteria, Benefits for champions explained

The Zurich Diamond League will serve as the grand finale for the Wanda Diamond League 2025. The final leg of the annual track and field extravaganza will be held at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland tomorrow.

Athletes from all over the world will aim for top honors in multiple events. From Olympic champion sprinter Noah Lyles to former Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, each athlete will be aiming for the diamond studded trophy, which would be awarded to the winner of each event at the Wanda Diamond League.

However, this time the Zurich Diamond League is slightly different from other events. For starters, at least $2.24 million will be paid out in total to the participants of the Wanda Diamond League finals. Even someone who finished last among nine participants will get a minimum of $500, and there shall be no disparity in prize distribution with regard to gender.

The Zurich Diamond League finals also has a select few events earmarked as Diamond+ events, where participating athletes have a chance of scoring higher prize money than expected. For instance, if an athlete won $30000 for winning the Diamond League finals in say 100m, he / she will get an additional $20000 if the event is marked as Diamond+.

However, that is not all. Winners of each event at the Zurich Diamond League 2025 will get a wild card entry into the upcoming World Athletics Championships, which shall be held at Tokyo from September 13 onwards.

Following are the factors which make Zurich Diamond League finals different from other events :

Qualification criteria for Diamond League finals

All about the qualification criteria for the Wanda Diamond League Finals 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

For the two-day Wanda Diamond League finals to be held at Zurich, the qualification criteria is slightly different this time. Almost all field events will have six participants each, while the top eight in the 100m-800m events and the top ten for the long distance events will qualify for the finals.

However, the provision for a wildcard entry continues to exist, provided the concerned athlete fulfills some conditions set by World Athletics. For instance, if the athlete has participated in at least one Diamond League event, he / she can get a chance at a wild card entry.

Wild Card entry to Tokyo World Championships

Another unique aspect of Zurich Diamond League finals is the wild card ticket to the Tokyo World Championships. The winner of each event, irrespective of gender, will stand a chance to directly qualify for the upcoming World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

This is nothing less than a golden opportunity for those athletes, who didn't manage to make it to the World Championships by default or by performing well as the USATF Nationals.

Diamond League finals to alternate between Zurich and Brussels till 2027

Another interesting aspect of the Zurich Diamond League 2025 is the rotation of the finals. According to a decision taken by the Diamond League General Assembly in 2022, the finals for the Diamond League will rotate between Zurich and Brussels until 2027.

Since Brussels hosted the finals last year, Zurich will be hosting the finals this year. Likewise, Brussels will be hosting the finals for the 2026 edition, while Zurich will host the Diamond League finals for the 2027 edition.

