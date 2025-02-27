"I couldn’t shake the feeling" - When Simone Biles opened up about being hesitant before moving to brand new Tuscan Style house

Simone Biles once opened up on mixed emotions she felt before her family moved to a new Tuscan-style house. Biles and her sister Adria were adopted by their grandparents Ronald and Nellie following their biological mother's inability to provide for them due to drug and alcohol addiction.

Biles and Adria were six and four, respectively, when their grandparents adopted them and moved to Spring, Texas. Soon after their adoption, their parents enrolled the two sisters in gymnastics in Texas. However, a few years later, the family decided to move to a new house.

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar, published in November 2016, Biles recalled that although the new house was exciting with more space, her room, and a pool, she was also sad about leaving her friends behind. She also expressed disappointment in missing important events like the eighth-grade dance.

Reflecting on the uncertainty about the life changes and the bittersweet feeling of moving places, Biles wrote:

"The whole year, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was just passing time. That’s because my parents had told us that we’d be moving soon to a larger home, a brand-new Tuscan-style house with a huge yard and a saltwater pool. I didn’t know whether to be excited or sad about the move. On the one hand, Adria and I would have our own rooms that we could decorate in any way that we wanted, but on the other, I’d be leaving behind friends and starting at a new school."

Having continued her training at Bannon's gymnastics in Texas for years, she also anticipated the complicated routine of traveling to practice, which was farther away from the new house.

"Worst of all, I’d miss the eighth grade dance. And since the new house was forty-five minutes farther away from Bannon’s than our old one, getting to and from gymnastics practice was going to be more complicated."

Simone Biles' parents built an elite-level training facility for the gymnast

Getty Ronald Biles, Simone Biles, Nellie Biles, and Adria Biles attend the premiere of "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles' parents Ronald and Nellie built a new extensive and elite-level training gymnastics facility for her. They established the World Champions Center in Spring, Texas in 2014.

The facility was built after Biles' long-time coach Aimee Boorman decided to coach somewhere else. Rather than traveling with her coach, Nellie believed that constructing their own gym was a viable alternative.

The facility was later joined by renowned coaches Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and her husband Laurent Landi. Biles was accompanied by multiple elite gymnasts at the WCC, including Zoe Miller, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson.

