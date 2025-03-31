"I’d practiced so much that I knew the skills cold" - When Simone Biles opened up on her approach after a failed attempt in level seven

Simone Biles once opened up on the difference in two approaches she had while competing for qualifying at level seven. She reflected on the transformation of approaches she had at the first two attempts describing the importance of level seven as it allowed the junior gymnasts to create their own optional routines.

In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles reflected on her attempts, stating her casual approach during the first one affected her qualification negatively. However, the legendary gymnast showed unwavering determination and confidence while training for her second attempt. Biles honed her skills until she was able to perform it effortlessly, while only focusing on having fun and enjoying the process.

"The second time, I performed much better, sticking all my landings and not wobbling or messing up on the beam," Biles wrote. "The difference? I’d practiced so much that I knew the skills cold, which meant I could go out on the floor and just enjoy the feeling of flying, bouncing, and whirling through air; I could just have fun.

I’d put in the hours to polish my form, fully extending my limbs for a long, clean, graceful line. Most important, my mind was in the game—I was determined not to fail level seven a second time."

Simone Biles conveys her joy after making it to the 2025 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year nomination list

Simone Biles of Team United States at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles was recently nominated for the list of 2025 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award. The prestigious nomination can be majorly attributed to her incredible run at the Paris Olympics. She displayed her rightfully earned legendary status at the 2024 edition after having withdrawn from the previous Games.

At the Paris edition, Simone Biles dominated the all-around event after defeating fellow teammate and defending champion Suni Lee and Brazilian star Rebecca Andrade. Following the nomination she expressed her joy on social media and wrote:

"I’m so incredibly honored to be included in this list of amazing nominees!! ❤️✨#Laureus25 @laureussport"

Biles has been nominated alongside last year's winner and Aitana Bonmati, Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon, tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, and fellow American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The gymnast has previously earned the award in 2017, 2019, and 2020. In the Olympic year 2024, Biles was bestowed with the Comeback of the Year award.

