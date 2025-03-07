"I didn’t know guys did that" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about husband Andre's unique quality that caught her attention

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once revealed the one unique thing that attracted her to her now-husband, Andre Levrnone, when she was going through his Instagram profile. The couple married in 2022 after two years of dating.

McLaughlin-Levrone had been struggling with her faith and spirituality before the arrival of Andre to her life. The four-time Olympic champion opened up about the said time in her 2024 memoir 'Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear To Faith' and wrote:

"I was eagerly listening to sermons, talking to women at my church, and reading my Bible more, but I still wasn’t understanding where to go next in my spiritual life. And I’m not sure I ever would have if the man who would become my husband hadn’t sent me a private message on Instagram in the summer of 2020."

The American hurdler revealed she was randomly scrolling through her Instagram followers following her 21st birthday when Andre's account popped up, and when she went through his posts, she found the mention of Jesus in his every caption.

"The more I scrolled through his page—and I admit I scrolled through it more than once that August—the more I read captions that weren’t about him. Jesus was everywhere. There was no way to separate his faith from the rest of his life. That was different," Sydney McLaugh-Levrone wrote.

"Who is this guy? I thought. In three posts, he’d pointed to his hope in Jesus, described the Bible, and honored his parents. His Instagram account wasn’t all about him. I didn’t know guys did that. It all seemed way too good to be true," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added.

McLaughlin-Levrone followed back Andre, but the former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver didn't message. That's until she posted a selfie with a caption reading "attention," a reference to a song she had been listening to at the time. While she didn't intend to get Andre's attention, the caption worked in literal terms, drawing a smooth response from the former NFL player.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed husband Andre's first direct message

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's caption, "attention," worked its charm and drew an adorable DM from Andre that read:

“You have my attention. How can I get yours?”

The 25-year-old recalled trying not to freak out after reading the message. She was in shock, a happy one, and the couple would exchange numbers after a few hours of chatting.

Andre would later fly off to Los Angeles to meet McLaughlin-Levrone with an excuse of a business meeting, marking the official start of their dating life. The couple got engaged a few weeks after McLaughlin-Levrone won her maiden Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics the following year before tying the knot in a vineyard wedding ceremony in May 2022.

