  "I don't trust myself as much as I used to" - When Simone Biles opened up about dealing with pressure amid Tokyo Olympics withdrawal

"I don’t trust myself as much as I used to" - When Simone Biles opened up about dealing with pressure amid Tokyo Olympics withdrawal

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Apr 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
Simone Biles competes in Gymnastics at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)
Simone Biles competes in Gymnastics at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles once opened up about dealing with the pressure while stepping on the mat and performing tough routines in global competitions. This happened during the time she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA was aiming for their third consecutive gold medal in the women's team event, but they met with a rocky start during the qualifying events, finishing second behind Russia (who competed as the Russian Olympic Committee). They eventually came second in the all-around event, after Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics.

The then-24-year-old spoke about this in a post-match press conference and stated that she didn't have the confidence in herself she once used to.

“I don’t trust myself as much as I used to.I don’t know if it’s age and I’m a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m also not having as much fun. This Olympic Games I wanted it to be for myself but I came in and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. It hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people,” she said.(as quoted by guardian)
Her withdrawal from the quadrennial games brought about a huge outrage on social media, with some fans calling her a 'quitter', whereas some fans backed her decision and wished her a speedy recovery.

Simone Biles opens up about the importance of focusing on her mental health

New England Patriots v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about dealing with the intense pressure of competing in major competitions like the Olympics in an interview with CNN. The American athlete shared how it is very important to focus on one's mental health along with the physical aspect of the sport.

She revealed how it can be heartbreaking to compete when a person is struggling mentally despite being completely fit physically.

“We have to protect our body and our mind … It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head. Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” she said.

Three years after the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles ended up having a dream of an outing at the Paris Games, winning four medals. These included gold in the team and all-around events.

Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

