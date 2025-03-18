"I made a huge mistake" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone questioned choosing Kentucky over USC in call to her father

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once recalled a conversation with her father as she questioned her decision to join the University of Kentucky (UK) over the University of Southern California (USC) for college. This came after she witnessed a fight during the second week of joining Kentucky's track and field team.

The now-world record holder in the 400m hurdles graduated from Union Catholic Regional High School in 2017. She then joined the Kentucky Wildcats and represented the team for a year before going pro in June 2018, foregoing her remaining college eligibility.

However, during her second week of being a part of the university's track team, she witnessed an ugly fight between two friends that turned physical. She was very disappointed due to this as she had expected to leave such conflicts behind after high school, only to realize they still happened in college. In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith published in January 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on this experience, stating:

“It made me sick to my stomach, not just because it was the first time I’d watched a disagreement turn violent but also because it shattered my innocent belief that the kind of drama I’d seen in high school wouldn’t happen in college...I nearly ran from the team room after watching that fight, and I called my dad.”

Following this, she then recalled the conversation between her and her father Willie McLaughlin:

“I made a huge mistake. I don’t know what I’m doing here. I should have gone to USC."

However, her father calmly reminded her that her main purpose for attending college was to learn from coach Edrick Floreal, improve her technique, and eventually turn professional. This conversation encouraged her to stay despite initially wanting to leave because of the fight.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her past career struggles which she appreciates

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Brussels Diamond League 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On her appearance on the Unfiltered Waters podcast last year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was asked to reflect on a difficult time in her career when she was unsure about continuing but is now grateful for the experience.

The USA star hurdler cited her first Olympic Games as that tough period, which later played a crucial role in shaping her. She said (starting 43:36 onwards),

“I would probably say Rio [Olympics], honestly. I'm grateful for that experience and just those feelings of absolute terror, uncertainty, not knowing what's going to happen, not knowing what to expect. Yeah, just, I think the world stage at such a young age is such a daunting place…But, I'm grateful for that experience, even though it may not have been the best experience, performance-wise or even just emotionally.”

After qualifying for the Rio Olympics through her third place in the 400m hurdles at the Olympic Track & Field Trials, the 16-year-old McLaughlin-Levrone felt overwhelmed right after earning her spot in the team as she knew she wouldn’t be able to perform well against experienced competitors.

Although she missed the podium in Rio, her advancing to the semifinals was itself a huge achievement for her age.

