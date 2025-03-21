"I was sure I’d failed everyone" - When Simone Biles opened up on her emotional struggle following National Championship setback

Although Simone Biles has enjoyed a legendary career so far, it was not without a few setbacks, including a heartbreaking experience at the 2011 National Championships. She once opened up on her emotional struggles after missing out on making the American women's national gymnastics team.

Ad

Biles competed at the 2011 Visa National Championships, which acted as the qualifying event for junior national team selection. The legendary gymnast competed on all four apparatus at the event, posting a total of 108.100 points.

Biles settled in 14th place, falling short of entering the national squad as only the first 13-place finishers were selected to form the national squad.

In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles reflected upon her emotional struggle stating that she felt overwhelmed and defeated. She also felt that she had let down everyone, including her parents, coaches, her team at Bannon’s, and, most of all, herself.

Ad

Trending

"In the bathroom, I turned on the shower, but I didn’t get undressed right away. For a long time, I sat on the edge of the bath, mentally going over the day’s routines. I would later learn how to shake off these kinds of setbacks in competition and get my head back in the game. But that night, I was in despair. I was sure I’d failed everyone: my parents, my coaches, my team at Bannon’s, and, most of all, myself."

Ad

Simone Biles won the 2024 National Championship all-around event

Simone Biles of Team United States with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles dominated the all-around event at the 2024 National Championships ahead of her victorious streak at the Olympic Trials and Paris Games. At the championships held from May 30 to June 2, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, she surpassed Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello, scoring 119.750 points, when the latter two bagged 113.850 and 110.800 points, respectively.

Ad

At the same event, Biles cemented her legacy as a legendary gymnast by dominating all four apparatus. She earlier bagged the titles in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

By winning the title nine times, Biles registered the record of winning the title for the most number of times. Her recent victory at the national championships made her the oldest gymnast to have won the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback