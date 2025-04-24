"I had what it took" - When Simone Biles opened up on the moment Aimee Boorman realized the gymnast's strength to make Olympics

Simone Biles, once opened up about the moment her longtime coach, Aimee Boorman, realized the gymnasts strength and ability to compete at the Olympics circuit. Biles, began her gymnastics journey at the age of six, under coach Aimee Boorman.
When Biles was only seven years old, she saw a cheerleader perform a standing back tuck, and ran over to her coaches, including Boorman, stating her confidence in performing the same. However, Boorman doubted Biles, citing her small strature. Biles anyway went ahead and stunned the coacches with a perfect tuck.
"In one of my early JO classes when I had just turned seven, I saw a member of the cheerleading team do a standing back tuck. So I ran over to the gymnastics coaches— Aimee, Susan, and Selinda—and said, “I can do that.” Aimee looked down at this tiny little person eagerly smiling up at her. “No, you can’t,” she said. I insisted, “Yeah, I can. And then I did it. All three coaches just stared at me."
One of the coaches - Susan, challenged her to execute it on the beam, which was relatively taller than Biles. As the young gymast ran towards the beam, the coaches realized the danger and asked her to pull off the move on a lower beam. Biles nailed the element. In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles revealed that it was at that moment that coach Boorman recogonised her potential.
"I hopped down and ran over to the low beam. And I pulled it off. Years later, Aimee told me that was the day she knew I had what it took to go all the way—to Nationals, to Worlds, and, one day, maybe even to the Olympics."
Simone Biles once expressed her gratitude towards coach Aimee Boorman
In her autobiography Courage to Soar, Simone Biles credited her major part of success to her longtime coach Aimee Boorman. Biles enjoyed an illustrious career, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championships medals. From her peerless gymnastics career she was led to, three consecutive all-around world titles (2013, 2014, and 2015) and four U.S. all-around titles, by coach Boorman.
"I’m glad now that Aimee stuck by me, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without her," Biles wrote. "She carefully assesses every situation and keeps it real. Sometimes, like on the afternoon with the beam routines, she’ll push me hard. But other times, she’ll notice I’m exhausted and say, “Simone, it’s not working today. Go home. I think you could use some rest.”
Coach Boorman also accompanied the gymnast at the 2016 Olympic Games where Simone Biles clinched four gold and one bronze medal. After this edition, the coach-student had mutually parted their ways, concluding what was a successful partnership.