"I’ve been able to centre myself"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on mental health and finding support through prayer

American track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about mental health and finding support through prayer. The athlete currently holds the 400m hurdles world record, which she set at the Paris Olympics, clocking 50.37 s.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone has been an advocate for mental health over the years and has spoken about facing pressure, especially during the early years of her career. She has mentioned that college life and the expectations that came with it overwhelmed her.

In an interview with Athletics Weekly in December 2022, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared about how she developed a deeper understanding of the importance of mental health and became more comfortable discussing it. She explained that prioritizing daily prayer helped her feel more centered and confident.

Ad

Trending

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten a better understanding of the importance of mental health and being comfortable talking about it,” she said.

"I now understand there are people out there who can and will help me with loving arms. I’ve also been able to centre myself with more confidence, particularly through prioritising prayer throughout the day. I’ve found that it’s really helped me,” she added.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone also once noted that being in the spotlight brings a lot of opinions and pressure. She’s learned to block out the noise and focus on her faith and mental well-being.

"It definitely was that COVID period"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on the moment she turned to her faith

Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was raised in a Christian family, and faith anchored her during her teenage years. She has shared that although she didn’t yet have “true faith in God” at that point, her parents raised her to always put God first. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that her faith became the cornerstone of her life, and she began to embrace it completely.

Ad

In an appearance on Justin Gatlin’s podcast Ready Set Go, co-hosted by Rodney Green, the Olympic Champion spoke about how she developed a connection to her faith.

“It definitely was that COVID period, I think, just being I was living alone, just me and my little doggy, and I really felt the Lord kind of calling me. I had grown up in the church, and it was a part of my Sundays and Wednesdays and most of my friend groups and everything, but I just couldn't understand it," she said (20:20 onwards).

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has since gone on to win four Olympic gold medals and multiple World Championship titles. She’s broken the 400m hurdles world record multiple times and hasn’t lost a race in that event since 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More