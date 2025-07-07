“I really felt the Lord kind of calling me” - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about moment she turned towards her faith

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about her faith in God, highlighting her freedom. McLaughlin-Levrone is a devout Christian who has been ardent in the religion's faith and ideologies.

The American sprinter stated that during COVID-19, she turned to her faith. After living alone with her dog, she felt God's calling. McLaughlin-Levrone further stated that although she grew up attending the church religiously, she viewed faith as a set of rules that did not allow freedom. However, over time, she understood the meaning of true freedom.

In an interview with Tidal League, hosted by Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, McLaughlin-Levrone highlighted that freedom means living a life God created.

“It definitely was that COVID period, I think, just being I was living alone, just me and my little doggy, and I really felt the Lord kind of calling me. I had grown up in the church, and it was a part of my Sundays and Wednesdays and most of my friend groups and everything, but I just couldn't understand it," she said (20:20 onwards).

"I really think there was a misconception on my part, of God just seemed like a book of rules of what you can and can't do and I was like that just doesn't sound like freedom, you talk about being free but I'm not allowed to do this or that or have this kind of fun or whatever but the beauty of Christ is that the freedom is actually to live the life that he's called us to live," she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her 2025 Prefontaine Classic performance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at a Grand Slam Track race in Miramar, FL. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400m flat race at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, July 5, after clocking a season-best time of 49.43 seconds. She defeated her teammates Aaliyah Butler (49.86) and Isabella Whittaker (50.81) to achieve the feat. However, following the race, the Olympian expressed her disappointment, stating she could have done better.

"Disappointment. I just know that I'm more fit than that. So, it's just about executing and putting our race together. And like I said yesterday, the 400m is something that I'm working on. So, every time I just feel like I'm learning a bit more. But yeah, definitely always want to go faster and I know I'm capable of it," she said.

McLauglin-Levrone will be seen competing at the Ed Murphy Classic on Saturday, July 12, in Memphis.

