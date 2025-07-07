After expressing disappointment post Prefontaine Classic victory Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set to compete in 400m once again

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is not the one to give up. Despite her not-so-impressive experience in the 400m at the Prefontaine Classic, the Olympic champion hurdler is ready to compete once again in the event.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the 400m race recently at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, with a seasonal best time of 49.43 seconds.

However, this was far from what she expected. In her conversation with Citius Mag after the race, she remarked,

"Disappointment. I just know that I'm more fit than that. So, it's just about executing and putting our race together. And like I said yesterday, the 400m is something that I'm working on. So, every time I just feel like I'm learning a bit more. But yeah, definitely always want to go faster and I know I'm capable of it." (0:33 onwards)

Next McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing at the Ed Murphey Classic. The event will be held in Memphis in the state of Tennessee. The race will be organized on Saturday, July 12.

McLaughlin-Levrone will be aiming to win back her glory at the upcoming Tokyo World Championships, which shall be held in September this year.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her stance clear on knowing when to retire

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone previously opened up about the potential end of her career, and knowing when to retire. In her conversation with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green on the podcast channel 'Ready Set Go', the world record holder for women's 400m hurdles remarked,

"Running in general, I started when I was six, so it's been almost 20 years of running. Professional, this is year seven. So like, it's been good so far, it's been hefty and we've accomplished quite a bit. I think there's still more to be done, but I do feel like track and field is not everything for me. And I think the more time that passes, the more content I am with what the Lord has allowed us to do." [50:25 onwards]

The athlete further added,

"I'm going to continue to strive and work until the day I do hang up my spikes. But there is an end point. I don't think I'm one of those athletes where you're going to have to be like, 'Dude it's time for you'. I think I'm going to know for myself, and it's just a matter of enjoying these moments while I have them."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her international debut in 2015, winning the gold medal at the World Youth Championships. Though her debut at the Rio Olympics didn't go as planned, McLaughlin-Levrone rose to become one of the most remarkable track and field athletes of all time, with four Olympic gold medals in her kitty.

