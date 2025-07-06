"Track and field is not everything for me"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her stance clear on knowing when to retire

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known on the potential end of her career. The American track star has had a highly decorated career, specializing in the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone competed at the collegiate level for the University of Kentucky, before starting her professional career and going on to become one of the greatest track stars in the world.

The 25-year-old last competed at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, where she placed first in the 400m event. This season, a majority of her appearances have come in Grand Slam Track, where she won the 400m events in Kingston and Miami. McLaughlin-Levrone started running at a very young age, even winning a youth track meet at the age of six. She was influenced by her father, who was a track and field athlete himself.

Ad

Trending

During her appearance on the Ready Set Go podcast, McLaughlin-Levrone discussed when she could possibly retire, saying: (50:25 onwards)

"Running in general, I started when I was six, so it's been almost 20 years of running. Professional, this is year seven. So like, it's been good so far, it's been hefty and we've accomplished quite a bit. I think there's still more to be done, but I do feel like track and field is not everything for me. And I think the more time that passes, the more content I am with what the Lord has allowed us to do."

Ad

"I'm going to continue to strive and work until the day I do hang up my spikes. But there is an end point. I don't think I'm one of those athletes where you're going to have to be like, 'Dude it's time for you'. I think I'm going to know for myself, and it's just a matter of enjoying these moments while I have them."

Ad

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had stepped away from track and field for a short period of time at the age of nine, where she explored other sports like basketball and soccer.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals how she grew up training for track and field with her family

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had previously discussed how her father influenced her and her three siblings to play sports at a very young age. In an interview with the NY Times, McLaughlin-Levrone said:

Ad

“I didn’t do any club. We didn’t really even train. My dad gave us some drills for our arm swing, our high knees, agility drills and then it was just, ‘Go run’. He wanted us to be kids. He didn’t want to train us like pros.”

McLaughlin-Levrone raced at the Prefontaine Classic for the very first time on July 5th, which also marked her third 400m race of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More