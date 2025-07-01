"Made me tougher"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on how her bond with siblings differed from her parents

Three years ahead of the Olympic Games on home soil, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stands out as the most dominant force in the U.S. women's track and field. But long before the Olympic podiums and world records, her competitive spirit was being shaped in the most ordinary of places, at home. For McLaughlin-Levrone, the push didn’t come from her parents but from her siblings.

Growing up in New Jersey in a family of athletes, the sprinter was introduced to track and field by her father, Willie McLaughlin, himself a former Olympic Trials qualifier. But if people expect stories of pressure or intensity, she’s quick to correct them. Track was never a battleground in the McLaughlin household. Her mother also complemented the supportive nature of her father and handled tasks such as registering her for meets, organizing gear and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

That balance stood in stark contrast to her relationships with her siblings. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has three siblings, and all were part of their high school track and field team. Morgan McLaughlin is the oldest sibling, Taylor McLaughlin is the second, and Ryan McLaughlin is the youngest of four.

In her memoir released in January 2024 titled 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith', she delved into how her bond with siblings is different from that with her parents.

“My relationships with my siblings were much different from my relationship with my parents. Where my siblings pushed me and teased me, made me tougher, Mom and Dad encouraged me and rarely demanded more effort from me. Instead, both of them, especially my dad, wanted me not to take myself too seriously."

Recalling a particular moment, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone writes:

“On our way to one race when I was seven or eight years old, I told him I was terrified of losing. “If that happens,” he responded, “we’ll get some food and go home.” Simple words. Profound perspective. Win or lose, life goes on. You’ve still got to go about life. You still need to take care of yourself and others. It’s just a game.”

In the book, McLaughlin-Levrone mentions her dad’s go-to advice. While some coaches give pep talks or briefings before the race, Willie will say “Syd, be the butterfly”, inspired by Muhammad Ali’s line "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”.

After successful Grand Slam Track run, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone returns to action at Diamond League event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

With a career total of four Olympic gold medals, three world championship titles and a Diamond League Trophy, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will next race at the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic in the women’s 400m. This will mark her Prefontaine Classic debut.

McLaughlin-Levrone has delivered strong performances in her 2025 season, winning back-to-back titles in the inaugural Grand Slam Track series in Kingston and Miami in both the 400m hurdles and 400m flat. She even made her professional 100m debut in the third Grand Slam leg and also contested the 100m hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone concluded her Grand Slam Track journey on a high note, taking home $250,000.

