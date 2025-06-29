"I couldn't argue"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on how her father's words kept her going despite wanting to quit before a major race

The track sensation, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, had once reflected her thoughts on quitting just before one of the major races of her early career. Furthermore, the four-time Olympic medalist shared how her father's advice gave her support and calm to face the high-pressure situation.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a decorated track athlete with three gold medals and one silver medal from the World Championships. She is the only athlete to surpass four world records in a single event. During the U.S. Olympic team trials in 2016, she posted the world youth and world junior records in her signature event, the 400m hurdles.

In her book, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,' which was released on January 30, 2024, the sprinter recalled that she almost quit one of the most important races of her career, which was the 400m quarterfinals at the 2016 Eugene U.S. Olympic trials.

She recalled how her father Willie McLaughlin's advice helped her to get through the pressure and reminded her to focus on the present. She wrote (Page 14 and 16):

“Can I please pull out of this race?” I begged my father, feeling half my age. “I don’t want to run,” I told him, tears streaming down my face. “I promise I’ll try again in four years.” “You’re already there, Syd,” my dad said in a calm, soothing voice. “Just make it through this round, and we’ll talk about it. Everyone is here to see you run. Get the experience. It’s the first round of three; there’s no pressure on you.”

She continued,

"That night, I couldn’t help but smile when I saw my dad. I’d survived the one race he told me to run before I could come back to the table to negotiate the remainder of our deal. I wasn’t surprised when he started explaining how easy I made the race look and that it was a privilege to be there competing and winning at such a young age. And I couldn’t argue. So we were on to round two."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be next seen in action in the 400m at the 2025 Eugene Prefontaine Classic on July 5.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone concludes her Grand Slam Track journey with a lucrative cash prize

McLaughlin-Levrone commenced her 2025 season in Kingston, Jamaica, in the first meet of the Grand Slam Track. She took part in the 400m hurdles and 400m flat and clinched first place in both of them, becoming the Slam champion, earning a cash prize of $100,000.

In the second meeting, which took place in Miami, she ran in the same race categories and impressively captured the first position in both races. As a Slam champion, she earned the same amount of $100,000.

The third meet of the Grand Slam Track was held in Philadelphia, which featured Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's first professional 100m run. She was fifth in the 100m hurdles and second in the 100m, subsequently earning the cash prize of $50,000. She wrapped up the inaugural GST season with a total cash prize of $250,000.

