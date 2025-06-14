  • home icon
"Told myself I hadn’t accomplished anything"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on staying driven despite Olympic gold success

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified Jun 14, 2025 22:27 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Elite hurdler and sprinter, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, once expressed her thoughts on maintaining her motivation and discipline despite achieving notable feats at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She recently participated in the 2025 Philadelphia meet of the Grand Slam Track and gave impressive performances in two short sprint events.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400m hurdles event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and clinched the gold medal with 51.46 seconds, surpassing iconic hurdler Dalilah Muhammad, her top competitor in the event. Notably, Muhammad, Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, and McLaughlin-Levrone went on to win the gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay event.

McLaughlin-Levrone published her memoir, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,' in January 2024. In the book, the athlete expressed her dedication to staying motivated despite achieving two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

"When Bobby and I got back on the track for the last couple of months of 2021, I was eager to resume training. If I was going to stay at the top and capture my first World Championship in 2022, I had to improve on my world record time in Tokyo, which meant training harder and running faster than I ever had before," she wrote [page 144]
She continued,

"On day one of the new season, I told myself I hadn’t accomplished anything. I reminded myself that the shiny gold medal I earned in Tokyo couldn’t help me win another race. If anything, it might hurt me. Now in every race, I would be the person to beat. My success hadn’t just motivated the other women; it had pushed everyone to want to beat me. Rightfully so. I now had an Olympic-gold-medal-sized target on my back."
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone repeated the Tokyo feats at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won gold medals in the 400m hurdles and women's 4x400m relay.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone chooses short sprint events at the 2025 Philadelphia Grand Slam Track meet

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

McLaughlin-Levrone ran her first professional 100m race at the 2025 Philadelphia slam of the Grand Slam Track league. She captured second position in the 100m and fifth in the 100m hurdles, thus collecting the total prize money of $50,000.

The athlete reflected that competing outside of her events gave her an opportunity to become an improved sprinter and hurdler. The four-time World Championship medalist further shared that she's 'happy' and 'content' with the results.

The elite athlete is the world record holder in the 400m hurdles and has made an impressive start to the Grand Slam Track.

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

