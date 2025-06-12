"It was clear that Andre’s first priority was not me" – When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on what made her admire her husband

The elite athlete, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, once shared her thoughts on her husband, Andre Levrone Jr.'s, relationship with Jesus Christ. The four-time Olympic medalist had further reflected that this quality of prioritising God made him more admirable.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has impressively established her dominance in the 400m hurdles, winning gold medals in the event at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her husband, Andre Levrone Jr., played in three teams during his career in the NFL and retired in 2020. During his collegiate career, he played football for the University of Virginia. He was one of the wide receivers.

She released her memoir, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,' in January 2024. In the book, the prominent athlete disclosed that her husband, Andre Levrone, prioritised his relationship with Jesus Christ, which increased the athlete's admiration towards him. She mentioned:

"There was still so much I didn’t understand about God or the Bible. So we started reading the Bible together when we’d talk. Andre would stop from time to time and explain what we were reading. I was afraid to say the wrong thing, so I let him do most of the talking while I just listened."

She continued:

"It was refreshing, having a guy lead in such a strong way. I’d never dated a guy who was so passionate about something beyond me or himself. It was clear that Andre’s [Levrone] first priority was not me; it was his relationship with Jesus Christ. That made him all the more attractive to me."

Apart from her Olympic feats, McLaughlin-Levrone has three gold medals and one silver medal from the World Championships. She also has a gold medal from the 2015 World Youth Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her motivation and personal growth

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty Images

During her interview with the Athletics on May 29, 2025, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts on her inspiration and personal development. She added:

"There’s always the reality of competition that’s going to push me. But when I am at practice, it is figuring out how I can be better than Sydney was yesterday.”

The four-time Olympic gold medallist is currently the world record holder in the 400m hurdles and has become the 2025 Grand Slam Track champion in both the Kingston and Miami slams, winning a total prize money of $200,000.

