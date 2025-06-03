Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals reason behind accepting the challenge to run 100m and 100m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts on competing in the short sprints as well as the short hurdle events in Grand Slam Track Philadephia. The American athlete shared that she wanted to do hard things as well as challenge herself while competing against some of the best athletes in the event.

Ad

The Olympic gold medalist won a total of $200,000 after dominating the line-up in the 400m and the 400m hurdles in both the previous editions of Grand Slam Track and announced her decision to compete in the short sprints and the short hurdles in the third edition of the track league.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone finished second in the women's 100m and fifth in the 100m hurdles. She spoke to Tiara Williams during Grand Slam Track and opened up about accepting the challenge of competing in the short events as well as the shared impact it had on her.

Ad

Trending

According to McLaughlin-Levrone, competing in the short hurdles gave her the opportunity to go out of hher comfort zone and become a better hurdler, sprinter as well as work on multiple aspects of her overall performance.

"I mean just being able to do hard things and being able to go against the best of the best. Understand what it takes for me to become a better hurdler, sprinter and get in that mental mindset space where other people are comfortable and I'm not. I think that was the biggest thing for me today like, you can do hard things and you don't have to be afraid of the challenge," she said.

Ad

Moreover, speaking about her performace in the 100m hurdles she said:

So, I'm really happy with it. It wasn't my cleanest race, wasn't my best race but I'm content with my effort put forth."

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about missing the title spot in the 100m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about finishing second in the women's 100m at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she could not execute the race according to plan.

Ad

Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she has to improve on certain aspects like her start as well as her drive phase which could have helped to register a better performance. However, she expressed that she was happy with the results and the way she took up the challenge.

"Not the best execution. I definitely popped right up, no drive phase whatsoever. I'm going to have to watch that one back. But I think that being the first 100 for there to be so much to work on. I'm proud of that and so to come out with the results that I did yeah, I'm happy," she said.

Furthermore, the Olympic gold medalist hinted on competing in the short sprints in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More