"Not the best execution"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about losing top spot in first pro 100m race

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about competing in her first professional 100m race at the Philadelphia edition of Grand Slam Track. The American athlete shared that she could not put forward her best while executing the race and there were multiple aspects that she needed to work on.

Ad

The 25-year-old competed in the 100m hurdles and the 100m in Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. She finished fifth in the 100m hurdles on Day 1 and clocked 11.21s in the 100m on Day 2 to finish second behind Jamaica's Ackera Nugent. This was her first professional 100m race ever in her career. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's personal best in the 100m stands at 11.07(+3.5) that she clocked back in 2018 during her freshman year at the University of Kentucky.

Ad

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her performance in a post race interview and shared that she needed to improve on multiple forefronts of the race but was proud of the way she competed in the race. The Olympic gold medalist shared that her performance could have been even better if she had executed the race in the perfect way.

" Not the best execution. I definitely popped right up, no drive phase whatsoever. I'm going to have to watch that one back. But I think that being the first 100 for there to be so much to work on. I'm proud of that and so to come out with the results that I did yeah, I'm happy," she said. (0:39 onwards)

Ad

Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone weighed in on competing in the short sprints in the 2025 season and said:

"I don't know if it would be this season, but hopefully for sure in my career, absolutely."

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More