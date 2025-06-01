"Probably the best start I've had in a while"-Despite fifth-place finish Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares an optimistic take on her performance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about her performance after finishing fifth in the women's 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia. Despite not finishing in a podium position, McLaughlin-Levrone was optimistic about her performance and shared that she probably had the best start in the short-distance hurdle event in a while.

The 25-year-old opted to compete in the 100m hurdles as well as the 100m in the Philadelphia edition of the Grand Slam Track and spoke about it in a post-race press conference. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she wanted to challenge herself as well as take a break from the long hurdles before she continued her preparations for the World Athletics Championships.

"I think I like the challenge, and I told my coach that I wanted to do it again. It is really fun for me, and it's a break from the long hurdles so it's nice to be able to work on the speed, work on the technique, they're a lot closer together so, once we go back to the 400m hurdles, there's a lot more grace there," she said. (0:45 onwards)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clocked 12.70s to finish fifth in the women's 100m hurdles in Philadelphia. She spoke about her performance in the 100m hurdles and revealed that the adjustment to reducing her steps between hurdles to seven had been a challenge; however, she was optimistic that it would get better with time.

Moreover, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was happy with her start in the race and shared that improving certain aspects of the race would help her to excel in the event.

"I think that adjustment to seven steps hurdles for me is just a work in progress, so sometimes, I feel like I'm being long, but it really is for me my height just makes more sense. I think this is probably the best start I've had for the 100m hurdles in a while so, I think it's just about putting the rest of the race together," she added.

