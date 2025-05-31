"It's only as hard as you let it be"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighs in on expectations as she competes in a new set of events 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about people's expectations as she prepared to compete in a new event in the Philadelphia edition of the Grand Slam Track. The American athlete shared how the curiosity and hype among fans for the event will definitely help the sport in the long run, and it is something that athletes have been trying to do for a long time.
The Olympic gold medalist made her individual season debut in the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica, and won the title in both the 400m as well as the 400m hurdles. She continued her momentum in the Miami edition of the track meet to win the title in both events once again to win a prize money of $100,000.
As Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone marched on to the next edition of the Grand Slam Track, she announced her decision to compete in the short sprints (100m) and the short hurdles (100m hurdles). This brought about a lot of anticipation among fans to witness the Olympic gold medalist compete in a new event.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about dealing with the expectations of people in a pre-race press conference in Philadelphia and shared that she is focused on putting forward her best performance without being affected by the popular notions in the media.
"It's only as hard as you let it be. I think it's great for the sport, it's great for bringing excitement to whatever it is trying to do. But, yeah, I don't pay too much attention to it because I've heard there were quite a few articles out there already. Yeah, I try not to read those and just focus on what I'm here to execute and do," she said.
Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared how her faith helps her derive joy in competing and being content with whatever happens in the race.
"My joy is in my faith. It has allowed me to go out there and run freely, knowing that whatever happens this weekend, I'm content. I'm going to put my best foot forward, execute well, and compete hard. But, ultimately, whatever the result is has no bearing on my peace," she added.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.