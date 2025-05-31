"It's only as hard as you let it be"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighs in on expectations as she competes in a new set of events 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about people's expectations as she prepared to compete in a new event in the Philadelphia edition of the Grand Slam Track. The American athlete shared how the curiosity and hype among fans for the event will definitely help the sport in the long run, and it is something that athletes have been trying to do for a long time.

Ad

The Olympic gold medalist made her individual season debut in the inaugural edition of the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica, and won the title in both the 400m as well as the 400m hurdles. She continued her momentum in the Miami edition of the track meet to win the title in both events once again to win a prize money of $100,000.

As Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone marched on to the next edition of the Grand Slam Track, she announced her decision to compete in the short sprints (100m) and the short hurdles (100m hurdles). This brought about a lot of anticipation among fans to witness the Olympic gold medalist compete in a new event.

Ad

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about dealing with the expectations of people in a pre-race press conference in Philadelphia and shared that she is focused on putting forward her best performance without being affected by the popular notions in the media.

"It's only as hard as you let it be. I think it's great for the sport, it's great for bringing excitement to whatever it is trying to do. But, yeah, I don't pay too much attention to it because I've heard there were quite a few articles out there already. Yeah, I try not to read those and just focus on what I'm here to execute and do," she said.

Ad

Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared how her faith helps her derive joy in competing and being content with whatever happens in the race.

"My joy is in my faith. It has allowed me to go out there and run freely, knowing that whatever happens this weekend, I'm content. I'm going to put my best foot forward, execute well, and compete hard. But, ultimately, whatever the result is has no bearing on my peace," she added.

Ad

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More